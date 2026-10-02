Wall ​Street's ​main indexes ‌opened higher on ​Friday, as a softer-than-expected ‌jobs report deepened prospects of an unchanged US rate this ‌month, leading to a bigger ‌drop in Treasury yields, while lower oil prices also boosted ⁠sentiment.

At ​09:30 ⁠a.m. ET, the Dow Jones ⁠Industrial Average rose 340.08 points, ​or 0.67%, to 51,266.64, the ⁠S&P 500 gained 68.27 points, ⁠or ​0.89%, to 7,734.72, while the Nasdaq Composite gained ⁠341.47 points, or 1.27%, to ⁠27,216.91 at ⁠the opening bell.