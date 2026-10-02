North Korea rejects South's accusation over DMZ mine blast, KCNA says

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 19:20 IST
North Korea rejects South's accusation over DMZ mine blast, KCNA says

North Korea on Friday ​rejected as "groundless" Seoul's accusation that North ‌Korean ​mines seriously wounded South Korean soldiers in the Demilitarised Zone and dismissed Seoul's demand for an apology, state news agency KCNA reported.

Kim Yo Jong, ‌an official of the North's ruling Workers' Party and the influential sister of the North's leader Kim Jong Un, said Pyongyang had not deliberately planted mines in the border zone, KCNA reported. South Korea has jumped to ‌the groundless conclusion that the explosion was caused by someone's covert and intended mine-laying, Kim said ‌in a statement carried by KCNA.

"They even called for an 'apology'. It is really despicable," she said. She also said North Korea would not allow any possibility to arise for contact between the two countries, calling coming face-to-face with South Korea a "nightmare," ⁠according ​to a separate KCNA report.

South ⁠Korea said this week North Korean mines caused the blast that seriously wounded two South Korean soldiers on a reconnaissance mission ⁠inside the 4-km (2.5-mile) wide border that stretches across the Korean Peninsula. Its military demanded North Korea apologise and halt ​work fortifying the border, saying it would take "corresponding" action in response.

South Korea's military has conducted a ⁠probe of the September 21 incident with the United Nations Command that oversees the Korean War armistice. The UN Command said ⁠on Wednesday ​the incident constituted a violation of the Korean War armistice. Kim said the fortification being conducted in the border zone was designed to seal the border shut for good so that "even wild animals ⁠cannot come and go."

"Why do they suppose that we would have done so to go with them?" ⁠she said, referring ⁠to the mine blast. North Korea has sharply ramped up hostility against the South in recent years, disavowing unification as a national goal and calling South Korea ‌its "primary foe."

TRENDING

1
The Hidden Gatekeepers of China–Africa Trade: Standards, Quality and Compliance
Blog

The Hidden Gatekeepers of China–Africa Trade: Standards, Quality and Complia...

Global
2
Development Banks Revamp Finance Measures to Show How Private Capital Fuels Growth

Development Banks Revamp Finance Measures to Show How Private Capital Fuels ...

Netherlands
3
Second judge blocks Trump's $100,000 fee for new H-1B worker visas

Second judge blocks Trump's $100,000 fee for new H-1B worker visas

Global
4
US Supreme Court sides with Tennessee to allow its first execution of a woman in 200 years

US Supreme Court sides with Tennessee to allow its first execution of a woma...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

When Family Law Shapes the Economy: Chile’s Divorce Reform Offers Lessons for Policymakers

From Oil Shale to Wind Power: Estonia’s High-Stakes Plan for Cheaper, Secure Electricity

From Debt Pressure to AfCFTA: Africa Searches for a New Formula to Finance Growth and Jobs

Building Resilience Before Crisis Hits: Asia-Pacific Reimagines the Future of Social Protection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026