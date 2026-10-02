Slovak government to approve 2027 budget, reshuffle at environment ministry on Monday
The Slovak government will approve the 2027 budget draft and a reshuffle at the Environment Ministry next Monday, the ruling coalition parties said after a meeting on Friday.
The statement showed a cooling of tensions in the three-party leftist-nationalist coalition after one of the junior parties in the cabinet led by Prime Minister Robert Fico joined the opposition in parliament to dismiss the environment minister earlier this week.