Slovak government to approve 2027 budget, reshuffle at environment ministry on Monday

​The ​Slovak government ‌will approve ​the 2027 budget draft ‌and a reshuffle at the Environment Ministry next Monday, ‌the ruling coalition ‌parties said after a meeting on Friday.

The statement ⁠showed ​a ⁠cooling of tensions in the three-party ⁠leftist-nationalist coalition after ​one of the junior parties ⁠in the cabinet led ⁠by ​Prime Minister Robert Fico joined the ⁠opposition in parliament to ⁠dismiss ⁠the environment minister earlier this week.