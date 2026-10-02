British ‌police said ​on Friday they had charged a ‌28-year-old man with engaging in conduct in preparation of acts of terrorism, ‌including against the leader of Reform ‌UK, Nigel Farage.

"Having carefully reviewed the evidence we have made the decision ⁠to ​prosecute ⁠Joshua Kerry for engaging in conduct ⁠in preparation of terrorist acts," said ​Frank Ferguson, a Chief Crown Prosecutor ⁠from the Crown Prosecution Service. "Our prosecutors ⁠have ​worked closely with police to establish that there is ⁠sufficient evidence to bring this case to ⁠court, ⁠and we will continue working with them as ‌their investigation ‌progresses."