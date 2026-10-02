British police charge man with preparing terrorist acts against Reform UK's Nigel Farage
British police said on Friday they had charged a 28-year-old man with engaging in conduct in preparation of acts of terrorism, including against the leader of Reform UK, Nigel Farage.
"Having carefully reviewed the evidence we have made the decision to prosecute Joshua Kerry for engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts," said Frank Ferguson, a Chief Crown Prosecutor from the Crown Prosecution Service. "Our prosecutors have worked closely with police to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court, and we will continue working with them as their investigation progresses."