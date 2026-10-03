Community banks sue US regulator over crypto firm charters

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2026 00:50 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 00:50 IST
Community banks sue US regulator over crypto firm charters

​A trade ‌organization representing community ​banks sued a US bank ‌regulator Friday, claiming that its decision to grant limited bank charters to firms ‌that primarily engage in crypto ‌products exceeds its regulatory authority.

The Independent Community Bankers of America filed the ⁠suit in ​the ⁠US District Court for the District ⁠of Columbia, saying the Office of ​the Comptroller of the Currency ⁠must revoke a recent rule and related ⁠guidance ​smoothing the way for crypto firms to apply for ⁠national trust bank charters. The group argued ⁠granting ⁠such charters to crypto firms grants legitimacy but without ‌sufficient ‌safeguards.

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