Man accused of ex-minister murder charged with preparing terrorist acts against Reform UK's Nigel Farage

British police said on Friday that a man accused of murdering former minister Ann Widdecombe had now also been charged with preparing acts of terrorism, including against Nigel Farage, the leader of the populist Reform UK party. Police ‌and prosecutors said Joshua Kerry, 28, had been charged with engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts between May 2024 and July this year, saying that these related in part to Farage.

They did not provide further details. Kerry, from Rotherham in northern England, is due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. "We ‌have been running a hugely intensive and complex investigation for some time," Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing Vicki Evans said in a ‌statement.

"The charge announced today is a result of the tireless work of investigators across the counter terrorism policing network." FORMER MINISTER 'MURDERED AT HOME'

Kerry is already facing accusations of murdering Widdecombe, 78, a prominent figure in Reform UK, who was found dead at her home in rural southwest England on July 9 after being attacked the day before. The killing of Widdecombe, who prosecutors said was struck 21 ⁠times with ​a hammer, shocked British politics, raising further ⁠concerns about politicians' security, with two serving British members of parliament having been killed since 2016.

"Terrifying. Widdecombe alleged murderer charged with acts of terrorism against Nigel Farage over 2 years," Reform ⁠lawmaker Richard Tice wrote on X. "This is why he needs money for security." Farage, 62, often credited with forcing the 2016 referendum on whether Britain should stay in the European Union, ​has been one of the most influential, but also one of the most divisive, figures in British politics for more than a decade.

When campaigning ⁠for parliament in 2024, Farage had a milkshake thrown at him by a woman and on another occasion objects were hurled towards his open-top bus by a man. Reform UK was leading in ⁠the ​polls until recently, though a combination of allegations over party funding and Andy Burnham taking over as prime minister has seen an erosion in its support.

Farage is currently facing a parliamentary investigation over whether he should have declared a £5 million ($6.75 million) gift from a billionaire cryptocurrency investor. He has since said the ⁠money was necessary to provide him with security. "This is exactly why Nigel needed £5m to protect his security for life," a Reform UK source told Reuters.

British ⁠Home Secretary (interior minister) Shabana Mahmood said the ⁠latest charges were extremely concerning. "My profound sympathies are with Nigel Farage and his family," she said on X. "Let no one make any mistake: an attack on anyone in politics is an attack on us all. This case raises serious ‌questions about the security ‌of those in public life."

(Additional reporting by Sam Tobin and Elizabeth Piper; Editing ​by Cynthia Osterman and Alistair Bell)