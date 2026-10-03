Trump: not going to be doing diesel export ban
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will not authorize an export ban on diesel, hours after G7 countries agreed to release diesel and crude oil from their emergency reserves.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will not authorize an export ban on diesel, hours after G7 countries agreed to release diesel and crude oil from their emergency reserves.
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