Two Iranians charged in UK over alleged terrorism plot targeting Jewish community

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2026 01:42 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 01:42 IST
Two Iranians charged in UK over alleged terrorism plot targeting Jewish community

British ​police said on ‌Friday that they ​had charged two Iranian nationals with preparing a terrorist attack against the Jewish community in ‌northern England on the eve of Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Rahman Salehi, 35, and Salam Ahmadyan, 36, have been charged with preparing ‌to commit an act of terrorism or assisting another to commit ‌at act of terrorism on Friday, the anniversary of a fatal attack on a Manchester synagogue last year. The two men had allegedly been in contact with ⁠an overseas third-party ​who might ⁠be in Iran in relation to the plot, police said. The pair will appear ⁠at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Counter terrorism detectives said there was no ​connection with a separate suspected plot involving the RAF Fairford air base used ⁠by the US to target Iran, over which a dual UK-Iranian national was arrested ⁠on ​Thursday. Vicki Evans from Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) said in a statement: "While this incident and the investigation into the RAF Fairford incident are ⁠not connected in any way, I want to reassure the public that CTP, ⁠working with ⁠our national security partners, are using the full range of our capabilities to protect the UK from any hostile ‌acts."

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