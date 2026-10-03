Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Paramount gets court green light on Warner Bros deal, names Mattel's Kreiz co-CEO

A US judge entered an ​order on Wednesday allowing Paramount to close its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros , ending a months-long holdup, ​as the company named Mattel's Ynon Kreiz as co-CEO to help run the ‌combined ​business.

US District Court Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín approved a Sept. 21 settlement https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/paramount-settles-with-california-other-states-clearing-major-hurdle-warner-bros-2026-09-21/ with a California-led group of 12 states that had sued to block one of the largest media mergers in history, saying it would create a media behemoth capable of driving up film and TV prices.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell wins appeal against charity trustee ban

Supermodel Naomi Campbell won ‌her appeal on Thursday against a five-year ban from being a charity trustee, with a London tribunal ruling that the misuse of funds at the charity she founded had been concealed from her. Campbell, one of fashion's most recognisable faces, founded Fashion for Relief in 2005, aiming to raise funds for humanitarian causes by staging runway shows.

From Walmart to Nestle, CEO churn sweeps global consumer goods makers

Toymaker Mattel and Cheerios maker General Mills on Wednesday named new chief executive officers, the latest global consumer goods companies ‌to reshuffle leadership as they navigate tariff pressures and choppy consumer spending. Here are some of the major CEO changes among global retailers and consumer goods companies in 2025 and 2026:

Kanye West's planned Russia concerts cancelled, organiser says

Two ‌concerts by US rapper Kanye West in Russia that had been scheduled for October have been cancelled, the show's organiser, Say Agency, said. West, who is also known as Ye, had been due to perform in St Petersburg. However, a week after the concerts were announced in mid-August, the venue due to host them said it had never signed a contract with the organisers, a separate Moscow-based company.

Analysis-David Ellison's appointment of Kreiz brings cost-cutter to Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery

David Ellison's choice of Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz as his co-captain at the new Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery signals what the media behemoth ⁠will care ​about most: running a lean, cost-efficient business that can pump more ⁠money out of its storied franchises. Kreiz's tenure at the Barbie doll-maker and his previous stint leading production company Endemol have been marked by cost-cutting and restructuring efforts aimed at improving profitability and overall output.

Kennedy Center Honors to be held at Capital One Arena amid demolition fight

This year's Kennedy Center ⁠Honors will be held at Washington's Capital One Arena as the Trump administration faces legal and congressional challenges over plans to demolish the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, a center spokesperson said on Friday. This will be the first time the honors ​are not held at the center's Opera House since the awards' inception in 1978.

Disney licenses lineup of movies, TV shows to Netflix including 'Ice Age,' 'Will Trent'

Disney agreed to license a slate of movies and TV shows ⁠to Netflix, including existing "Ice Age" films as well as "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" and "Will Trent" series, the companies said on Friday. Here are some more details:

Victoria Beckham presents sheer dresses and oversized suits for spring/summer 2027

Victoria Beckham unveiled slinky dresses, wide-legged trousers and roomy handbags in her spring/summer 2027 show at Paris Fashion ⁠Week ​on Friday. Models wore oversized suits in green and blue tones with broad, padded shoulders, paired with fluid trousers spilling over their heels. Short parkas cinched at the waist were worn over sheer, side-slit dresses hemmed in pom-poms. Giant handbags were held under the arm.

Paramount gets court green light on Warner Bros deal, names Mattel's Kreiz co-CEO

A US judge entered an order on Wednesday allowing Paramount to close its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros, ending a months-long holdup, as ⁠the company named Mattel's Ynon Kreiz as co-CEO to help run the combined business. US District Court Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín approved a Sept. 21 settlement with a California-led group of 12 states that had sued to block one of ⁠the largest media mergers in history, saying it would create a ⁠media behemoth capable of driving up film and TV prices.

Balenciaga shows colourful jackets and minimalist sneakers in Piccioli's summer 2027 collection

Balenciaga creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli showed colourful tailoring and minimalist sneakers in his Summer 2027 collection at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, a year on from his debut for the brand he is seeking to breathe new life into. Piccioli ‌was named to lead Balenciaga in ‌May last year as his predecessor, Demna, moved to Gucci, part of an attempt by the brands' parent company Kering ​to reverse a sharp decline in sales across the group.