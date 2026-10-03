Reuters Science News Summary
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Swiss glaciers lose more than 5% of ice after record heatwave
Swiss glaciers are shrinking rapidly after suffering one of their worst years of ice loss during a record-breaking European heatwave. Switzerland's glaciers lost more than 5% of their ice in 2026, a report by the Swiss Glacier Monitoring Network (GLAMOS) and the Swiss Commission for Cryosphere Observation of the Swiss Academy of Sciences showed on Thursday.
SpaceX launches 13th long-duration astronaut crew to International Space Station
A SpaceX rocket lifted off from Florida on Thursday with a crew of two US astronauts, a Canadian astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut headed to the International Space Station for a science mission devoted to human health and performance in orbit. The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket, topped with an autonomously operated Crew Dragon capsule carrying the four-member crew, was launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, along Florida's Atlantic Coast.
France's HyPrSpace targets 100 'Baguette One' rocket engines a year in debut factory
HyPrSpace has opened its first mass production factory in France, it said on Thursday, targeting 100 rocket engines a year as the French space startup gears up for a planned test flight next year. HyPrSpace is one of several European space startups seeking to capitalise on growing demand and falling costs of space launches, with governments and commercial operators worldwide planning to put thousands of satellites into orbit.