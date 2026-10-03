Ten injured in Australia as car crashes into crowd north of Sydney

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2026 11:03 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 11:03 IST
Ten injured in Australia as car crashes into crowd north of Sydney

​Ten people were ‌injured when ​a man drove into a crowd in the Australian city of ‌Newcastle on Saturday after appearing to lose control of the car, authorities said.

The 18-year-old driver was arrested at ‌the scene in the suburb of Wallsend about 110 ‌km (70 miles) north of the New South Wales state capital, Sydney. When the incident occurred, fans had lined local streets ⁠to send ​off the ⁠Newcastle Knights rugby league team, due to compete in the ⁠country's National Rugby League grand final in Sydney on Sunday.

Two ​of those hospitalised, a 5-year-old girl and a 67-year-old ⁠man, were in a critical condition, authorities said. Newcastle Mayor ⁠Gavin ​Morris said the driver seemed to have lost control of the car. "It appears that he ⁠was revving the car in some form," Morris said in ⁠televised ⁠remarks.

Police said initial indications suggested the incident was not terrorism-related.

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