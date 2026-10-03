Trump "nearly $100" checks will be sent to 20 million seniors

US President Donald Trump announced late on Friday that he will distribute nearly USD 100 to 20 million senior citizens nationwide, marking his latest initiative to offer direct cash payments to Americans. The White House published details outlining Trump's plan on its official website, noting that the majority of qualifying seniors will obtain the distribution via direct deposits valued at USD 90 early in October.

Individuals lacking direct deposit arrangements will be mailed a physical cheque during the same period, dispatched to the residential addresses officially logged with Medicare, according to the administration. Revealing the initiative late at night via his social media platform Truth Social, the US President stated, "My Administration will, immediately, begin sending 'Checks' of nearly $100 to over 20 MILLION wonderful Seniors to help pay for their Medicare Part B premiums."

He further remarked, "This money will come from the Medicare Improvement Fund, a pointless 'Slush Fund' that has only been used by Dumocrats in Congress to pay for the Waste, Fraud, and Abuse." While Trump is not on the ballot, Republican candidates anticipate a challenging electoral battle against Democrats in the upcoming November midterms amid widespread public frustration over the adverse economic consequences of Trump's conflict with Iran on domestic finances.

In his Friday evening social media post, the US President added, "I pledged to protect and preserve Medicare and Social Security, which were on the verge of RUIN by Joe Biden, who foolishly and maliciously let tens of millions of Illegal Aliens into our Country, and we are doing just that for America's Seniors. This is separate from the equally substantial Refund 'Checks' we are sending to One Million Americans who were overcharged for their Unaffordable Care Act plans by Joe Biden." Trump asserted that fulfilling this cheque distribution should convince voters that the promised USD 5,000 "Trump Dividend" would materialise if the GOP secures victory.

This announcement follows closely on the heels of Trump's declaration that his administration would disburse USD 5,000 to every US citizen should Republicans preserve their majority in Congress, a proposal that has provoked bipartisan criticism, though several congressional Republicans have expressed support. Trump's Republican Party presently maintains slender majorities across both the Senate and the House of Representatives, though his public approval ratings have suffered amid voter dissatisfaction with escalating living costs driven by the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, which has sharply elevated petroleum and energy prices. (ANI)