One dead and scores rescued in floods in Spain

A ​woman aged 102 ​died and firefighters ‌rescued 90 ​people after flooding in the town of Madrigueras in ‌southeastern Spain, regional authorities said on Saturday. The flooding follows the hottest summer on record in ‌Spain, where almost 2,150 people are thought ‌to have died from heat-related causes in August.

Cars were floating in the streets of Madrigueras after heavy ⁠rain ​on Friday ⁠and prompted a large-scale rescue operation, said authorities in ⁠the Castilla-La Mancha region. Firefighters found the body ​of the woman who died in ⁠her house in Madrigueras where the water had risen ⁠to ​over 1 metre (3 feet).

Authorities said 142 litres of rainfall per square ⁠metre fell on the town of 4,760 inhabitants. Heavy rains ⁠fell ⁠in many areas of southeastern and northeastern Spain on Friday.