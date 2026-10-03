South Korea calls urgent meeting with financial industry leaders over security breaches, Yonhap reports

​South Korean ​financial ‌authorities have urgently ​summoned the heads of ‌all financial industry associations and CEOs of financial firms ‌including ones hit ‌by security breaches for a meeting on October 4, ⁠Yonhap ​news ⁠agency reported on Saturday.

The move comes ⁠after the country's financial ​regulator held an emergency meeting ⁠with banks and other ⁠institutions ​on Friday after a spate of ⁠data breaches, including a cyberattack ⁠on ⁠Hana Bank.