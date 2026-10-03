South Korea calls urgent meeting with financial industry leaders over security breaches, Yonhap reports
South Korean financial authorities have urgently summoned the heads of all financial industry associations and CEOs of financial firms including ones hit by security breaches for a meeting on October 4, Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday.
The move comes after the country's financial regulator held an emergency meeting with banks and other institutions on Friday after a spate of data breaches, including a cyberattack on Hana Bank.