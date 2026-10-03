Soccer-Tunisia's Esperance appoint Spaniard Franco as coach

Esperance have appointed ​Spanish coach Pablo ​Franco as their ‌head coach, ​the Tunisian club said on Saturday, entrusting the 46-year-old ‌with the task of reclaiming the league title after he guided Morocco's Maghreb Fez to their ‌first championship in 41 years last season. The ‌Spaniard replaces Romanian Laurențiu Reghecampf, whose second spell in charge ended after four matches with Esperance top ⁠of ​the Tunisian ⁠league standings. Reghecampf, 51, led the side to three ⁠wins in four games following his return to ​the club this season.

Franco arrives in Tunis after ⁠leading Maghreb Fez to their first Moroccan league crown ⁠since ​1985. The Moroccan club, however, parted ways with him in July with local ⁠media attributing the split either to the Spaniard's desire ⁠for ⁠a new challenge or to broader changes within the club's sporting structure. (Reporting ‌Ashraf ‌Hamed atta, editing by ​Ed Osmond)