A missing zero in a database can change the story people hear about an entire economy, turning employment growth into an apparent collapse. Researchers studying Romania's Bucharest–Ilfov region discovered that a coding problem had excluded thousands of workers from agricultural employment totals. Correcting those records revealed a modest recovery after 2021, alongside deeper changes in the businesses providing paid work.

The study, "Employment Dynamics and Spatial Differentiation of Wage Employment in the Agricultural Economy of the Bucharest–Ilfov Development Region," appeared in the journal Agriculture. Researchers examined annual company financial statements covering Bucharest and 40 surrounding towns and communes between 2000 and 2024. Their analysis traced employment trends, compared local communities and explored whether neighbouring places experienced similar changes.

The numbers cover salaried employees in crop and animal production, forestry, fishing, food manufacturing and beverage manufacturing. Unpaid family workers, self-employed farmers and informal labour sit outside this picture, making the findings a view of the formal agricultural economy rather than everyone working in agriculture. That distinction matters in Ilfov, where holdings with legal personality managed roughly 71% of agricultural land but supplied only 16% of agricultural labour input in 2020.

A Data Error Turned Growth Into an Apparent Collapse

The original calculations suggested employment had plunged by 32.9% in 2022, a drop large enough to raise serious questions about the region's agricultural economy. Activity codes beginning with zero had been stored incorrectly, breaking their connection to the classification system and leaving agriculture, forestry and fishing enterprises out of totals for 2022–2024. Restoring those connections changed the 2022 result to an increase of 3,093 employees, or 5.8%, with food manufacturing accounting for most of that gain.

The corrected series recorded 61,490 employees in 2000, a peak of 75,975 in 2006 and a low of 53,076 in 2021. Employment reached 57,433 in 2024, representing an 8.2% recovery from the low, and the fitted trend across all 25 years indicated an average annual decline of roughly 1%. The broader pattern involved early expansion, contraction into the early 2010s and a relatively stable period at a lower level, with no convincing evidence of a new employment phase beginning in 2021–2022.

Forestry Losses and Food Factory Growth Tell Different Stories

Forestry and logging employment fell from 38,391 to 13,818 between 2000 and 2024, accounting for more job losses than the overall decline across the sectors studied. Food manufacturing employment roughly doubled from 14,648 to 29,424, and beverage manufacturing ended the period with more than twice its starting workforce. Crop and animal production showed no clear sustained trend across the full period, and fishing and aquaculture remained a small employer despite growth.

A company's registered address determined where its employees appeared in the dataset, meaning workers counted in Bucharest could actually work elsewhere. Much of the forestry total likely represents businesses headquartered in the capital with operations extending beyond the region, making headquarters restructuring a possible explanation for some recorded losses. Abrupt changes in crop and animal production employment in 2005 and 2011 were concentrated in Bucharest, suggesting that a few large businesses entering, leaving, relocating or changing classification could heavily influence the totals.

Nearby Communities Followed Very Different Paths

Employment increased in 31 of the 41 localities between the starting and ending years, decreased in eight and remained unchanged in two. Ilfov's recorded workforce grew from 7,897 to 12,521, raising its share of the regional total from 12.8% to 21.8%. Bucharest experienced the largest fluctuations in employee numbers, and places with small workforces experienced the sharpest proportional swings, where a single employer's decisions could substantially change local figures.

Researchers described four broad patterns: seven localities peaked around the middle of the study period before declining, and 14 grew before settling into a plateau. Another 13 experienced later growth, reaching their highest levels in 2022–2024, and seven, including Bucharest, generally declined from early peaks. These groups overlapped rather than forming firm categories, with each containing communities both close to the capital and farther away.

Neighbouring communities did not consistently share similar levels of employment instability, and the geographical pattern was weak overall. Some evidence connected larger absolute fluctuations to the bigger employment bases near Bucharest, without revealing a simple pattern based on distance from the city. The findings support looking closely at individual communities and employers when planning support for agricultural and food businesses.

Better Planning Starts With Knowing What the Numbers Mean

A simple forecasting model placed employment at 57,433 annually for 2025–2030, with a wide 2030 prediction range of about 43,188 to 71,678. This is a reference projection based on the latest observed level, not proof that jobs will remain stable, and tests found no convincing pattern of unusually turbulent years clustering together or negative shocks producing greater instability than positive ones. Only 25 annual observations were available, leaving the more complex models and estimated turning points open to considerable uncertainty.

The study cannot establish whether machinery, migration, digital technology, urban development or policy changes caused the employment patterns it identified. The authors discuss pandemic disruption and agricultural tax incentives as possible influences on the timing of recovery, without testing their effects or measuring wages, skills, job security or differences between women and men. Missing records for some businesses that closed before the classification change may understate early employment totals and exaggerate part of the initial growth.

Local authorities can use these findings to monitor communities individually, separate farming from food processing and check unusual changes before making decisions. Linking employment records with actual workplaces, land-use maps, farm surveys and information about unpaid work would provide a fuller picture of how the region produces food and supports livelihoods. Planning around Bucharest needs that fuller picture because a regional employment total can conceal expanding food factories, shrinking headquarters payrolls and family farming that the company records never capture.