Iran's ​Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran still hoped ​diplomacy could end its war with ‌the United ​States, while US President Donald Trump said Iran wanted a deal but one that was not acceptable to him.

Araqchi told the state-owned Iran newspaper ‌that messages continued to be exchanged between Iran and Washington through mediators, and that Tehran was seeking "an agreement that would ensure there was no further war". He also said Iran wanted guarantees that Washington was serious about negotiations before proceeding ‌further, adding that Iran had discussed with mediators the form and nature of confidence-building measures.

The remarks came as ‌diplomatic efforts continued to try to end a conflict that has destabilised the Middle East, disrupted shipping, driven up global energy prices and drawn in countries across the region. The foreign minister said Iran's red lines included keeping its highly enriched uranium in the country, ⁠though he ​said a "fair solution" was ⁠still possible.

Authorities have previously mentioned "feasible formulas" to resolve the dispute between Tehran and Washington over the matter, including diluting the highly enriched ⁠uranium stockpile under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency. The IAEA estimates that Iran had 440.9 kg of uranium enriched ​to 60% when Israel and the US attacked Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025. How much ⁠of that has survived is unclear.

"I believe a fair solution can be reached on the issue of nuclear material, one that is based ⁠on ​our national interests while also meeting the country’s needs," Araqchi said. Trump, in a press conference on Friday, said: "They want to make a deal, but they don't want to make a deal that's acceptable to ⁠me."

The United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, prompting Tehran to strike Israel and Gulf states ⁠hosting US military bases. Qatari and ⁠Iranian officials met on Tuesday in talks aimed at "bridging perspectives and narrowing the gap between proposals presented on the ground," a spokesperson for Qatar's foreign ministry said.