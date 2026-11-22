Wallabies coach Les Kiss hailed Australia's defensive efforts after they ​held on for a 29-26 win over Wales ​on Saturday to snap a four-match losing ‌streak ​and earn a first win in Europe for two years. Australia's reward is a playoff for fifth place in the Nations Championship against Ireland at Twickenham on Friday ‌and a chance to end their season on a real high.

The Wallabies shipped 153 points over their four straight losses and Kiss was delighted with his team's display even if Wales, on a high after beating the All Blacks last ‌week, ran in four tries on Saturday to set up a dramatic finish. "It was a ding dong battle, ‌wasn't it?" Kiss said in a pitchside interview.

"But full credit to Wales after last week's effort to come out with the energy they did tonight was unbelievable but I'm really happy for the boys. "The work they've been putting in for the last three or four weeks has ⁠been ​unbelievable. You can't question their ⁠work, and I'm really happy that they got something out of that tonight."

Kiss rejigged his pack for Saturday's test and was rewarded with a ⁠strong defensive effort, particularly in the first half when the Wallabies held up Wales over the line twice. "Our defence continued to ​step up, that's for sure," Kiss added in his post-match press conference.

"Set piece stayed solid. A couple of ⁠decisions here or there, I guess. But, five meters out from your line, it's hard to defend those mauls. Defence generally really stepped ⁠up." Kiss ​also thought the Wallabies had played a smarter tactical game on Saturday even if disciplinary lapses were still an issue.

"I think we managed the kicking game better aerially and also just turning the game a little bit ⁠and probably pulled the trigger more accurately," he said. "I'm still not completely happy. The boys aren't completely happy. They're talking ⁠about missed opportunities... but ⁠I thought there was some improvement in that area.

"Discipline was a little bit disappointing, I must say, kept (Wales) in the game and (gave them) field position. So we're going to ‌have to have ‌a look at that as well."