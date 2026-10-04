Iran's Pezeshkian says Tehran "adopted a new arrangement" to counter stricter US sanctions

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday (local time) said that Tehran has "adopted a new arrangement" to manage what he described as special conditions, as the United States intensifies economic pressure and sanctions targeting Iran's financial and commercial networks. In a post on X, Pezeshkian accused its adversaries, particularly the US, of seeking to cut off the Islamic Republic's vital economic lifelines to pressure its people.

He further noted that despite the mounting pressure, public support and government measures had prevented those objectives from being achieved. "The government has adopted a new arrangement to manage these special conditions. The enemy's plan in recent months has been to cut off the country's vital arteries with the aim of pressuring the noble people of Iran. Economic pressure has intensified, but by the grace of God, with the accompaniment of the people and the measures taken by our colleagues in the government, we have not allowed the enemy's objectives in the economic war to be realised," the post read.

Pezeshkian's remarks come amid a broader US sanctions campaign targeting Iran's economy and the networks which Washington says support the Iranian regime and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). In August, the US Department of the Treasury launched "Operation Economic Outcast", calling it an "unprecedented, whole-of-government, economic campaign against Iran and its enablers."

Following the launch of the operation, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Treasury officials were sent around the world to urge various governments to take action against Iran. According to the US Treasury Department, Operation Economic Outcast is aimed at severing the economic lifelines that sustain the Iranian regime and the IRGC. The department said the measures form part of a sustained and systematic campaign to close every financial resource that supports Iran, which the US describes as the leading state sponsor of terror.

The Treasury Department said it had mapped the networks, facilitators and financial channels that Iran uses to smuggle oil, evade sanctions and fund terror, and said it would be uncompromising in targeting any source of the regime's illicit revenue. The latest pressure has also extended to Iran's aviation sector, with Washington warning foreign companies and service providers that they could face secondary sanctions for continuing to support Iranian carriers.

Last month, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on Iranian airlines that had not previously been targeted, along with companies outside Iran accused of supporting Iran's aviation sector. Iran's aviation industry has already faced significant restrictions due to years of US sanctions, which have limited Iranian carriers' ability to purchase new aircraft and obtain spare parts and maintenance services.

The latest measures form part of a wider US sanctions regime targeting Iran's economy, including its energy, shipping, technology, gold and digital-asset sectors. (ANI)