Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Moderna to replace Warner Bros Discovery on Nasdaq 100

Nasdaq said on Thursday that ​vaccine maker Moderna will replace Warner Bros. Discovery on the Nasdaq 100 index, effective October ​9. Here are some details:

AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo partner with Summit ‌to ​test cancer drug combination

Summit Therapeutics on Friday announced a clinical trial collaboration with AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo to test their cancer drug Datroway in combination with Summit's ivonescimab across multiple tumour types, including lung and breast cancers.

Here are more details:

Bayer to invest $2.2 billion in new US pharma ‌site

Bayer's pharmaceuticals unit on Friday unveiled plans to invest $2.2 billion in a new manufacturing site in New Albany, Ohio, part of a push to boost the business's US revenue. Bayer expects to create about 600 high paying jobs in New Albany, with another 1,500 jobs resulting temporarily from construction.

Biogen's experimental lupus drug shows benefit against skin symptoms

Biogen said on Friday its experimental drug showed durable improvement in skin ‌symptoms among patients with a type of autoimmune disease in a mid-stage study. Here are some details:

Analysis-Vance's fraud crackdown may raise costs for US health insurers, enrollees

A crackdown on Obamacare health insurance ‌could raise prices for US consumers and insurers by removing healthy, low-cost enrollees, adding pressure to a shrinking marketplace. The 2010 Affordable Care Act created income-based government-subsidized health plans for individuals, with 19 million people now enrolled. Millions have dropped out this year as extra COVID-19 pandemic subsidies expired.

Rebel-held eastern Congo records six new Ebola cases

Six new Ebola cases have been recorded in areas of eastern Congo controlled by AFC/M23 rebels, the group said, days after the only previously known active case ⁠in rebel-held ​territory was discharged. The Rwanda-backed AFC/M23 rebels control large parts ⁠of North and South Kivu provinces after staging a lightning offensive last year

US FDA closes cyclospora lettuce parasite probe, finds strong link to Taylor Farms Mexico

The US Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it has concluded its investigation ⁠into the largest recorded multistate outbreak involving the cyclospora parasite, saying there was strong evidence of a link to recalled shredded iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms' Mexico subsidiary. The outbreak, which sickened thousands, prompted one of the largest ​food recalls in recent years and renewed scrutiny of food-safety controls for imported produce.

US FDA extends review of Novo Nordisk's hemophilia drug over facility issues

The US FDA has extended its ⁠review of Novo Nordisk's experimental hemophilia A drug due to ongoing remediation work at a manufacturing facility, the Danish drugmaker said on Friday. Here are some details:

US states challenge Corteva spinoff as bid to evade PFAS liabilities

Fifteen US states sued agrichemicals company ⁠Corteva ​on Thursday, alleging that the spinoff of its seed and genetics business into Vylor was designed to shield the company's best assets from tens of billions of dollars in potential liabilities tied to PFAS "forever chemicals" that have polluted the environment. Corteva completed the Vylor spinoff into a separate publicly traded company on Thursday.

Pennsylvania measles cases near 1,000 as outbreak spreads

Pennsylvania's health department reported 977 measles ⁠cases as of Friday, according to its website, as the state continues to battle a fast-growing outbreak of the disease. Here are more details:

Novartis strikes up to $7.8 billion mRNA deal with China's Abogen

Chinese biotech ⁠company Abogen said on Friday it has signed a ⁠licensing deal worth up to $7.8 billion with Novartis to develop messenger RNA-based therapies, underscoring the Swiss drugmaker's growing focus on an emerging class of treatments. Novartis has come under investor scrutiny over its dealmaking strategy after setbacks with drugs acquired through previous purchases.

AbbVie joins US government pilot to test ‌drug discount rebates

US drugmaker AbbVie said ‌on Friday it would participate in a US government pilot program aimed at testing a new ​rebate system for discounted medicines. Here are some details: