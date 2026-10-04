Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Paramount gets court green light on Warner ​Bros deal, names Mattel's Kreiz co-CEO

A US judge entered an order ​on Wednesday allowing Paramount to close its $110 billion acquisition ‌of ​Warner Bros , ending a months-long holdup, as the company named Mattel's Ynon Kreiz as co-CEO to help run the combined business.

US District Court Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín approved a Sept. 21 settlement https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/paramount-settles-with-california-other-states-clearing-major-hurdle-warner-bros-2026-09-21/ with a California-led group ‌of 12 states that had sued to block one of the largest media mergers in history, saying it would create a media behemoth capable of driving up film and TV prices.

Exiled Russian filmmaker Zvyagintsev takes aim at Putin's war in Oscar bid

Exiled Russian filmmaker Andrey Zvyagintsev takes on Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine ‌in "Minotaur", a drama about conscription and moral compromise released nearly five years after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion. The film, which won the Grand Prix at ‌the Cannes Film Festival this year and is an entry for the 2027 Oscar for best international film, is released as debate persists over Russia's ability to sustain troop numbers in a conflict that has left hundreds of thousands dead or wounded.

Kennedy Center Honors to be held at Capital One Arena amid demolition fight

This year's Kennedy Center Honors will be held ⁠at Washington's Capital ​One Arena as the Trump administration ⁠faces legal and congressional challenges over plans to demolish the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, a center spokesperson said on Friday. This will be the first time the honors ⁠are not held at the center's Opera House since the awards' inception in 1978.

Disney licenses lineup of movies, TV shows to Netflix including 'Ice Age,' 'Will Trent'

Disney agreed to ​license a slate of movies and TV shows to Netflix, including existing "Ice Age" films as well as "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" and "Will Trent" ⁠series, the companies said on Friday. Here are some more details:

Victoria Beckham presents sheer dresses and oversized suits for spring/summer 2027

Victoria Beckham unveiled slinky dresses, wide-legged trousers and roomy handbags in her spring/summer ⁠2027 ​show at Paris Fashion Week on Friday. Models wore oversized suits in green and blue tones with broad, padded shoulders, paired with fluid trousers spilling over their heels. Short parkas cinched at the waist were worn over sheer, side-slit dresses hemmed in pom-poms. Giant handbags were held under the arm.

Saudi Arabia ⁠to cancel Joy Awards, its answer to the Grammys, amid budget cuts, sources say

Saudi Arabia is set to cancel next year's Joy Awards, ⁠its star-studded answer to the Oscars or ⁠the Grammys, as financial strain and the Iran war hit the country's nascent entertainment sector, two people with knowledge of the matter said. Held in January, the event has become the crown jewel of Riyadh's annual events calendar, drawing performers ‌including Katy Perry and ‌Robbie Williams this year and handing out awards in music as well as ​other areas of entertainment and sport.