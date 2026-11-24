A new study by researchers from the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), Bocconi University, the University of Milano-Bicocca, and Northwestern University has warned that the future of foreign aid depends not just on how much money wealthy nations provide, but on whether essential services actually reach vulnerable communities. Authored by Erika Deserranno, Andrea Guariso, and Nancy Qian, the November 2026 working paper, Last-Mile Delivery and the Future of Foreign Aid, examines how governments, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), and frontline workers influence development outcomes. The researchers warn that poorly coordinated assistance and sudden funding cuts could undermine years of progress in health care, education, food security, and poverty reduction, particularly in developing countries.

Foreign Aid Is Changing, but Is It Reaching Those Who Need It?

Foreign aid has changed significantly since World War II. Initially focused on rebuilding economies, developing infrastructure, and strengthening international partnerships, assistance increasingly shifted toward poverty reduction and essential public services after the Cold War.

Between the 1980s and 2010s, the share of official development assistance directed toward social and administrative infrastructure increased from 29% to 44%, while humanitarian assistance rose from 2% to 14%. Meanwhile, support for industrial and production activities declined considerably.

This transformation made what researchers call "last-mile delivery" increasingly important. It refers to the final stage of ensuring that medicines, educational services, agricultural support, food assistance, and other resources actually reach intended beneficiaries.

For example, financing a vaccination campaign does not guarantee that children receive vaccines. Health workers must identify eligible families, visit remote communities, address concerns, and coordinate with medical facilities. Similarly, agricultural programs succeed only when farmers receive useful guidance and can adopt improved practices.

The researchers emphasize that financial commitments alone cannot guarantee development outcomes without reliable institutions, trained workers, and functioning delivery systems.

NGOs Can Improve Services, but They May Also Weaken Governments

NGOs have become increasingly important in delivering foreign assistance, particularly in countries where government institutions struggle with limited resources, staffing shortages, and administrative delays.

Their flexibility allows them to recruit workers faster, adapt programs to local conditions, and reach communities that public services often overlook.

Evidence from Kenya and China suggests that NGO-led educational programs sometimes achieve better learning outcomes than government-managed initiatives. Research from Brazil also indicates that nonprofit management improved hospital efficiency without compromising service quality.

However, the study highlights a major concern: NGOs may unintentionally weaken public institutions by competing for the same limited pool of skilled workers.

Research from rural Uganda found that NGO involvement expanded health services where additional qualified workers were available. But in communities already facing severe staffing shortages, NGOs recruited existing government-affiliated health workers, reducing public-sector staffing and overall service provision.

The researchers identify three possible outcomes of NGO involvement: strengthening government services, replacing existing public services, or creating fragmented systems.

Fragmentation occurs when organizations operate separate staffing arrangements, patient records, reporting procedures, and supply chains. Such arrangements can make coordination difficult and leave governments struggling to maintain services when external funding disappears.

Frontline Workers Hold the Key to Successful Development Programs

The study identifies frontline workers, including teachers, nurses, community health workers, and agricultural advisers, as central to effective foreign aid.

These workers connect development programs with households and communities. Their success depends on technical knowledge, motivation, local relationships, and adequate supervision.

Research from Malawi, India, and Uganda shows that trusted community members can improve agricultural practices, vaccination awareness, and access to essential services.

However, strong local connections can also encourage favoritism, allowing better-connected households to receive benefits while poorer families remain excluded.

Financial rewards, professional recognition, training, and effective supervision can improve worker performance. Evidence from Sierra Leone suggests that rewarding both health workers and their supervisors produces stronger results than rewarding frontline workers alone.

Digital technologies, including smartphone monitoring and artificial intelligence, could further improve accountability, training, and service delivery. However, the researchers caution that more evidence is needed to understand their long-term effectiveness.

The study stresses that retaining experienced workers is equally important because replacing them can disrupt community relationships and weaken trust.

Global Aid Cuts Threaten Years of Development Progress

The researchers raise serious concerns about declining international development assistance and its consequences for vulnerable populations.

Official development assistance from major donor countries declined by 8.5% in real terms in 2024 and a further 23.3% in 2025. Humanitarian assistance fell by 35.8%, increasing pressure on communities dependent on externally funded services.

Evidence from Kenya, Uganda, and Lebanon shows that reductions in food assistance can worsen household food security, reduce consumption, and disrupt education.

Emerging research following USAID funding cuts also points to shortages of medicines, health-worker layoffs, and interruptions to essential medical treatment.

The researchers warn that sudden funding withdrawals can destroy delivery networks, institutional knowledge, and community trust developed over many years. Rebuilding these systems may require considerable time and resources.

They recommend gradual funding transitions, stronger coordination between governments and NGOs, continued workforce support, and sustainable domestic financing.

Ultimately, the study argues that foreign aid should be judged not only by the immediate benefits it delivers but also by whether countries can maintain essential services after international assistance ends. Without strong local institutions and reliable frontline delivery systems, even successful development programs risk becoming temporary solutions rather than lasting improvements.