A new study conducted by researchers from Universitas Pertamina, the Center for Environmental Solution (CVISION) at Universitas Pertamina, and Universitas Sebelas Maret in Indonesia has revealed how consumer behavior, personal data security, and electronics manufacturers could shape the future of electronic waste management in Jakarta. Published in the journal Cleaner Engineering and Technology in 2026, the research examines why consumers hesitate to recycle discarded laptops and computers and how better education, secure data handling, and manufacturer-supported services could encourage responsible disposal. The findings suggest that consumers prefer practical guidance and accessible recycling services over complicated programs that demand extensive participation.

Jakarta's Growing Electronic Waste Crisis Raises Environmental Concerns

Jakarta faces a mounting electronic waste challenge as rapid urbanization, digital transformation, and increasing electronics consumption accelerate the disposal of outdated devices. The study cites estimates suggesting that the city generates approximately 7.71 million kilograms of electronic waste annually. However, formal recycling systems remain severely underdeveloped.

In 2021, only 33,289 kilograms of electronic waste were collected through official channels, including direct pickup services, collection boxes, and temporary collection facilities. Earlier research cited in the study indicates that informal operators handle approximately 98% of electronic waste flows, while formal government-led collection accounts for only around 2%.

Improper disposal creates serious environmental and public health risks because electronic devices contain hazardous substances such as lead, mercury, and cadmium. These materials can contaminate soil and water when discarded or dismantled unsafely. Meanwhile, valuable resources, including copper, aluminum, and rare earth elements, are lost when electronics are not properly recycled.

Researchers argue that expanding recycling infrastructure alone will not solve the problem. Consumer awareness, trust, and willingness to participate are equally important for building an effective electronic waste management system.

Why Consumers Prefer Simple Recycling Programs Over Complicated Systems

The researchers surveyed 640 respondents in Jakarta, including electronics users, retailers, and representatives of recycling organizations. Conducted between December 2023 and March 2024, the survey examined consumer preferences for recycling programs involving manufacturer guidance, education, personal data protection, and financial contributions.

Participants evaluated hypothetical programs with payment options ranging from zero to 50,000 Indonesian rupiah per discarded item.

One major finding was that consumers generally preferred moderate manufacturer involvement rather than fully controlled recycling arrangements. Respondents valued scheduled disposal programs supported by brand recommendations, with one statistical model estimating willingness to pay at 17,799 rupiah per item.

However, programs requiring manufacturers to manage the entire collection and disposal process received negative preference estimates. Researchers suggest that consumers may associate such arrangements with higher costs, complicated procedures, reduced flexibility, and excessive dependence on manufacturers.

The findings indicate that recycling programs are more likely to attract consumers when they provide convenient services without restricting individual choices.

Data Privacy and Consumer Education Could Transform Recycling Habits

Personal data security emerged as an important concern influencing electronic waste disposal. Consumers may hesitate to surrender old laptops and computers because they fear that passwords, financial records, personal documents, and other sensitive information could remain accessible.

The study found that respondents valued manufacturer-supported data protection services, with an estimated willingness to pay of 26,057 rupiah per item for accessible assistance with secure data handling.

Consumer education was another important factor. Respondents demonstrated willingness to pay approximately 37,835 rupiah per item for educational guidance encouraging responsible purchasing and secure disposal practices. However, more intensive educational programs received less favorable responses, suggesting that excessive participation requirements could discourage consumers.

Researchers also identified two consumer groups. Approximately 80.1% belonged to the dominant group, which generally preferred practical guidance, educational support, and accessible data protection services. The remaining 19.9% formed a smaller segment whose preference estimates were statistically unstable.

Income, education, age, and device replacement frequency were associated with differences between these groups, highlighting the need for recycling programs tailored to different consumer circumstances.

Three Future Scenarios Show How Jakarta Can Build a Sustainable Recycling System

The researchers developed three hypothetical scenarios illustrating how consumer engagement could evolve.

The basic scenario involved limited participation through straightforward disposal planning and manufacturer-supported data protection programs. Its estimated average willingness to pay was 2,751 rupiah per item.

The intermediate scenario combined sustainable purchasing practices, consumer education, and manufacturer-supported data handling services. Its estimated willingness to pay increased to 6,177 rupiah per item.

The advanced scenario incorporated structured disposal planning, participation in data protection initiatives, and broader manufacturer assistance. It produced the highest estimated willingness to pay at 8,928 rupiah per item.

These estimates reflect preferences for hypothetical programs rather than actual payments or demonstrated recycling outcomes.

For policymakers, the findings emphasize the importance of accessible collection infrastructure, affordable recycling services, consumer education, and greater manufacturer responsibility.

Researchers also recommend cooperation with informal collectors rather than replacing existing networks. Such partnerships could protect livelihoods while improving recycling safety and recovering valuable materials.

Jakarta's transition toward sustainable electronic waste management will depend on consumer trust, convenient services, and coordinated action among manufacturers, recyclers, and government institutions. By making secure disposal easier and encouraging responsible consumption, Indonesia could reduce electronic pollution, conserve valuable resources, and strengthen its transition toward a circular economy.