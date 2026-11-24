Ivory Coast has achieved a major milestone in its fight against open defecation, with the Worodougou Region becoming the country's first administrative region to receive Open Defecation Free (ODF) certification in June 2026. A study by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), drawing on research and data from the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, the National Institute of Statistics, NGO IFS, and the WHO/UNICEF Joint Monitoring Programme, examines how the region overcame poverty, scattered rural settlements, and inadequate sanitation infrastructure. The findings reveal that eliminating open defecation requires more than constructing toilets. It demands strong government coordination, affordable sanitation facilities, community participation, and continuous monitoring to ensure improvements last.

Why Rural Sanitation Remains a Major Challenge in Ivory Coast

Despite years of government intervention, open defecation remains a serious public health problem in Ivory Coast. In 2018, approximately seven million people practiced open defecation nationwide. Although the rural open defecation rate declined from 40% in 2017 to 31% in 2024, progress remains slower than required to achieve the government's goal of eliminating the practice by 2030. The National Rural Sanitation Strategy also established an interim target of reducing rural open defecation to 14% by 2026.

Worodougou, located in central-western Ivory Coast, demonstrates why progress has been difficult. The region had 429,812 residents in 2021, with its population projected to reach approximately 556,000 by 2030. Agriculture, particularly cashew, cotton, and cereal production, dominates the local economy alongside artisanal gold mining. Many households depend on seasonal incomes, making investments in permanent toilets difficult.

The region contains 211 officially recognised localities and 2,568 smaller rural settlements, averaging approximately 12 settlements per village. Massala sub-prefecture alone accounts for 1,718 settlements. Many are inhabited by seasonal agricultural workers and remain poorly represented in administrative records, making sanitation services difficult to deliver.

Nearly 60% Practiced Open Defecation Before the Sanitation Drive

A July 2025 baseline survey covering 1,410 households revealed an open defecation rate of 59.5%, considerably higher than the national rural average. Conditions varied significantly across the region, with rates reaching 95% in Kamalo and Dualla but falling to 8% in Diarabana.

Among respondents practicing open defecation, 69% identified the absence of a latrine as the main reason, while 27% cited financial constraints. However, 84.7% of households without toilets expressed interest in obtaining one, suggesting that poverty and limited access to sanitation facilities were major barriers.

Researchers also highlighted the health consequences of inadequate sanitation. Open defecation increases exposure to diarrhoeal diseases, cholera, typhoid, and intestinal infections. These illnesses can particularly affect children, contributing to poor nutrition, missed school days, and reduced household productivity.

The findings suggest that improving sanitation is not simply a matter of changing behaviour but also of addressing the economic difficulties preventing families from accessing basic facilities.

How Community Action and Affordable Toilets Changed the Situation

To overcome these challenges, authorities combined Community-Led Total Sanitation with sanitation marketing. Community mobilisation encouraged households to recognise the health risks of open defecation, while sanitation marketing improved access to affordable construction materials, trained masons, and local suppliers.

Agricultural cooperatives, microfinance institutions, and women's savings groups helped create financing opportunities for households. Toilet construction was also encouraged after agricultural harvests, when families generally had more disposable income.

Government coordination played an equally important role. National, departmental, sub-prefectoral, and village-level committees supervised implementation and monitoring. Traditional leaders helped mobilise remote communities, while mobile outreach teams reached seasonal settlements.

The initiative received technical and financial assistance from UNICEF, with funding from the Government of the Netherlands through the Accelerating Sanitation and Water for All programme.

A ten-step certification process included household assessments, community mobilisation, sanitation market development, and institutional verification. Authorities assessed 102 sampled villages and 3,831 households. Initially, 99 villages passed certification, while three required additional support and reassessment. Another 206 households needed follow-up before the assessed sample met certification requirements.

Can Ivory Coast Keep Its Villages Free From Open Defecation?

Despite Worodougou's achievement, the study warns that certification does not guarantee permanent improvements. Earlier national monitoring found that only 33% of villages previously declared open defecation free maintained their status. Poorly constructed toilets, inadequate handwashing facilities, population movements, and weak monitoring contributed to setbacks.

Financing remains another major concern. Rural sanitation receives less than 2% of the responsible ministry's annual budget, while many households cannot afford durable toilets without financial assistance.

Researchers recommend strengthening local sanitation markets, improving financing options, developing digital monitoring systems, and ensuring continued government oversight. Special attention must also be given to remote settlements that conventional sanitation programmes frequently overlook.

The study acknowledges that Worodougou's certification is too recent to establish whether improvements will last. Nevertheless, the experience offers a potentially valuable model for other regions in Ivory Coast and across West Africa.

Its central lesson is that ending open defecation requires sustained investment, community ownership, and strong local institutions. Achieving certification is an important milestone, but protecting public health and ensuring lasting access to sanitation will determine whether the region's success becomes a permanent transformation.