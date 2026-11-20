Indonesia's President Prabowo ​Subianto met with China's ​President Xi Jinping on Friday to ‌discuss ​the economy and investment partnerships as well as developments in cooperation in the South China Sea, the Indonesian ‌government said.

Both countries found prospects for partnership in the strategic waterway of the South China Sea, including progress in discussions on areas for joint development, Prabowo's ‌office said on Friday. "Our relationship, we think, keeps growing stronger," Prabowo said. "We have ‌reached a more aligned understanding."

A report on the Prabowo meeting by Chinese state news agency Xinhua did not mention the South China Sea. Joint agreements with China in the strategic ⁠waterway ​of the South China ⁠Sea have been sensitive for years, with some nations wary of deals they fear could ⁠be interpreted as legitimising Beijing's vast claims.

Indonesia courted controversy in November 2024 when the ​two countries signed a maritime development deal, agreeing "on joint development in areas of ⁠overlapping claims" during Prabowo's visit to China. That wording sparked concern in Indonesia, with analysts saying it ⁠could ​be interpreted as a change in Jakarta's long-held stance as a non-claimant state in the South China Sea, and risked compromising Indonesia's sovereign ⁠rights to exploit resources in its exclusive economic zone.

Shortly after the controversy, Indonesia's foreign ⁠ministry said it ⁠does not recognise China's claims over the South China Sea and Prabowo said he would "always safeguard our sovereignty."