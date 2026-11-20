Cameroon can create more jobs, improve public services, and accelerate growth by getting greater value from limited public funds and attracting more private investment, according to the World Bank's newly released 2026 Cameroon Economic Update. Titled Bridging the Gap between Ambition and Reality: Options for Development Financing in Cameroon, the report examines recent economic developments and the financing choices facing the country.

The report estimates that Cameroon's economy grew by 3.4 percent in 2025 and projects growth of 3.6 percent in 2026, with an average of about 3.7 percent expected during 2026–2028. Improved electricity supply, stronger manufacturing and services activity, and increased private investment are expected to support that expansion. The projected pace remains too slow to substantially reduce poverty or generate enough quality jobs, putting greater pressure on the government to make development spending more effective.

Cameroon's development plans face growing financing constraints, with rising interest payments, short debt maturities, domestic arrears, and refinancing pressures limiting the money available for public needs. Public debt remains below the regional ceiling, a position that does not remove the strain created by the cost and timing of repayments. Debt service is projected to absorb 43.5 percent of government revenue in 2026, reducing the resources available for infrastructure, education, health, and social protection.

Making Every Public Franc Deliver More

Restoring room in the budget will require stronger revenue collection, clearer spending priorities, and better execution of approved budgets, giving the government more capacity to finance essential needs. Samba Ba, World Bank Acting Lead Country Economist and a co-author of the report, emphasized that tighter financing conditions make it essential to secure greater development value from every available franc. He identified a credible fiscal framework, stronger debt management, and better delivery of public investment as practical ways to protect essential services, reduce refinancing risks, and support growth that benefits more people.

Reducing Debt Pressure and Improving Project Delivery

More active debt management can help Cameroon lower borrowing costs and reduce the risks associated with replacing debt as repayments fall due. Better project preparation, procurement, and execution would help infrastructure and public services reach people more quickly, improving the results achieved with available financing. Stronger governance of state-owned enterprises and a clear policy for managing the state's ownership stakes would improve accountability and reduce financial risks that could place further pressure on the public budget.

Opening More Opportunities for Private Investment

Mobilizing private capital will require a better investment climate, wider access to long-term financing, and stronger preparation and oversight of public-private partnerships. Cheick F. Kanté, World Bank Division Director for Cameroon, stressed that additional financing alone cannot guarantee better outcomes, because institutional quality, project preparation, budget execution, and coordination across fiscal, debt, investment, and private-sector policies determine how effectively money is used. A stronger institutional framework and sustained implementation of these priorities will be critical to turning Cameroon's development ambitions into jobs, infrastructure, and more reliable public services.