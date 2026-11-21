Lauren Price became the first Welsh boxer to ​become undisputed world champion when she beat ​bloodied Czech opponent Michaela Kotaskova ‌by a ​unanimous points decision in a welterweight title fight in Cardiff on Friday. The 32-year-old 2020 Olympic middleweight champion added the vacant WBO welterweight ‌belt to the WBA, WBC, IBO, Ring Magazine and IBF belts she already held.

Price took her fight record to 11-0 and dealt Kotaskova, 35, her first defeat at welterweight. The outcome was never in doubt ‌with the three judges each scoring the 10 round fight 100-90 to the home favourite, whose ‌tall opponent had blood streaking down her face from a cut over her eye made worse by a later clash of heads.

In the closing seconds, Price had her hands above her head and was dancing out of reach as ⁠she celebrated ​before the bell. "As a ⁠professional everyone's dream is to become undisputed," said Price, after posing with her collection of belts in the ring.

"I've ⁠ticked every accolade in boxing. I'm not finished. I've got many years left in me. But as far as ​tonight, it's all about the big fights now and it's all about my legacy." "I'd love ⁠to be boxing in a stadium in the summer, getting all of Wales behind me in the big fights. I'm ⁠undisputed ​at welterweight but I can move up."

Promoter Ben Shalom called out undisputed and unbeaten heavyweight champion Claressa Shields as a future target. "Now we want Claressa Shields. We want her in Cardiff. ⁠Why not," he said ringside. "Come to Cardiff. Let's do a two-fight deal. One in the US, ⁠one in a stadium ⁠here in Cardiff. That's what we want. Lauren deserves to have the big fights here.

"She will box in February, ideally in Cardiff and then we'll ‌be in ‌the stadium by June."