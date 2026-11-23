A British prisoner on Monday admitted the ​manslaughter of Soham schoolgirls' killer Ian Huntley, ​who was found bludgeoned to ‌death ​in a maximum-security prison earlier this year, but denied committing what prosecutors said was a "cold-blooded murder". Huntley was convicted of the ‌2002 murders of 10-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman, following a high-profile murder trial that received worldwide media coverage.

The girls, who were memorably photographed wearing matching Manchester United soccer shirts just hours ‌before they vanished, disappeared from the Cambridgeshire village of Soham in August 2002. An inquiry into ‌the murders found that Huntley had managed to get a job as a caretaker at the local school despite being a suspected sex offender. He lured the two girls to his house, killed them and then ⁠dumped ​their naked bodies in ⁠a ditch.

Huntley, 52, was serving a life sentence at Frankland prison in northern England when he was ⁠attacked by a fellow prisoner wielding a metal bar in February this year. Anthony Russell, 44, pleaded ​guilty to a charge of manslaughter at Newcastle Crown Court, but denied murder on ⁠the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Prosecutor Matthew Bean said Russell, who was convicted of murdering three people in October 2020, ⁠repeatedly ​hit Huntley over the head with a metal bar on February 26. Bean added that Huntley's crimes "for entirely understandable reasons arouse feelings of disgust and anger".

"You may feel ⁠little or no sympathy for what happened to him... The prosecution do not ask for ⁠sympathy," Bean told ⁠the jury. "Ultimately, this case is not about the appalling actions of Ian Huntley during his life, but the manner of his death." Russell's trial ‌is expected ‌to conclude next month.