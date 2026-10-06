Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Sharks star Macklin Celebrini scratched at Stars with lower-body injury

San Jose Sharks star Macklin Celebrini was scratched just before his team's game at the Dallas Stars ​on Monday night due to a lower-body injury. Celebrini may have been hurt during pregame warmups, as he was seen skating with ​teammates in San Jose's line rushes as usual.

Reports: Seahawks to sign RB Joe Mixon

The Seattle Seahawks ‌are ​signing veteran running back Joe Mixon after he worked out for the team on Monday, according to several reports. Seattle coach Mike Macdonald indicated Mixon would start out on the practice squad.

Terrion Arnold's friend and co-defendant pleads guilty

Boakai Hilton, a friend and co-defendant of Seattle Seahawks cornerback Terrion Arnold, pleaded guilty Monday in a Florida kidnapping and armed robbery case and agreed to testify against Arnold as part of the deal. Hilton, 24, was sentenced ‌to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of kidnapping, three counts of robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and conspiracy to commit robbery with a firearm, according to the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office.

LIV Golf secures funding from BC Partners Credit to support restructuring

BC Partners Credit said on Monday it had made an initial committed investment in LIV Golf and planned to provide up to $300 million in financing to help the professional men's golf league emerge from restructuring and strengthen its financial footing ahead of the 2027 season. LIV Golf filed for Chapter 11 protection in New Jersey in September, beginning a court-supervised ‌restructuring process the company hopes to complete in early 2027.

Basketball-Euroleague to vote on expansion offers on Tuesday as NBA Europe talks loom

Euroleague shareholder clubs are unlikely to embrace radical change when they meet this week to consider a 10-year strategic plan, experts said on Monday, in a pivotal week ‌for the sport across the continent with the NBA looking to move in. Representatives from the 13 permanent Euroleague teams were due in Lake Como on Monday night with a vote on Tuesday on a fundamental ownership shift that would transform those shareholders into franchises and expand the competition from 20 teams to 24.

NFL suspends two officials for unprofessional conduct

The NFL on Monday suspended line judge Jeff Seeman two games and referee Adrian Hill one game for separate instances of professional conduct. NFL vice president of officiating Ramon George issued the suspensions.

Eagles take drop-in travel approach to London game vs. Jaguars

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni wants to prepare for the Jaguars at home, delaying travel for Sunday's game in London to Friday. The travel plan calls for a charter ⁠flight scheduled to ​span around seven hours from Philadelphia to England on Friday, with the Eagles returning ⁠immediately after the game Sunday.

Buccaneers say S Antoine Winfield Jr. (rib) out 2-4 weeks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. will miss two to four weeks after suffering a rib fracture, coach Todd Bowles said Monday. Winfield, 28, suffered the injury late in Tampa Bay's 17-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday that dropped the Bucs to 0-4.

West Virginia commit ⁠Chris Wilson Jr. killed in shooting

West Virginia football commit Chris Wilson Jr., a four-star defensive end prospect from Indiana, was shot and killed early Monday morning in Muncie, Ind. He was 17. Muncie police are investigating the shooting after finding Wilson inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1400 block of East Cromer Avenue.

NHL-All-time scoring leader ​Ovechkin says this season will be his last

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin will retire after the 2026-27 NHL season, the league's all-time goal-scoring leader said on Monday, calling time on one of the sport's most extraordinary careers after more than two decades. Ovechkin propelled himself to the top ⁠of multiple all-time NHL records after joining the league in 2005, ranking first in 40-goal seasons (14) and power-play goals (331). He broke Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal-scoring record last year when he netted his 895th, a mark once thought untouchable.

Report: Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov (leg) out 10-12 weeks

Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov is set to be sidelined for 10 to 12 weeks with the left leg injury that landed ⁠him ​on long-term injured reserve, according to a report by Locked On Panthers on Monday. However, Panthers coach Paul Maurice appeared to refute the report when asked about Barkov's timeline later Monday.

Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy expected to return vs. Vanderbilt

No. 9 Ole Miss anticipates having star running back Kewan Lacy back Saturday at Vanderbilt, but coach Pete Golding said Monday that the All-American will not carry a full workload. The Rebels (3-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) will use a rotation at running back rather than allow Lacy to handle the bulk of the carries.

Report: Chiefs WR Tyquan Thornton (ankle) out 3-4 months

Kansas City Chiefs wide ⁠receiver Tyquan Thornton faces a recovery timeline of 3-4 months after suffering a gruesome ankle injury on Sunday, NFL Network reported. Reports said that Thornton sustained a dislocated left ankle that doctors put back in place. Per NFL Network, the Chiefs are optimistic that Thornton may return by the ⁠end of the regular season or at least in time for the playoffs.

Mariners' Cal ⁠Raleigh, Josh Naylor undergo procedures

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh and infielder Josh Naylor underwent surgery Saturday and are expected to be fully recovered before spring training, the team announced Monday. Raleigh, 29, had a debridement procedure on his left shoulder, while the 29-year-old Naylor underwent surgery on his right wrist.

Report: Eagles RB Tank Bigsby to IR with Saquon Barkley uncertain for Week 5

Philadelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby needs core muscle surgery and will be placed ‌on injured reserve, ESPN reported Monday. Bigsby suffered a ‌core injury Sunday late in the Eagles' loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He will have the procedure done in Philadelphia and the team hopes he ​can be back in six weeks or less, according to the report.