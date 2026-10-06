Australian soldier killed, five injured when vehicle rolls over in training

An Australian soldier has ​died and five others have ‌been ​injured when a vehicle rolled over during a training exercise, the country's army said on Tuesday.

The ‌Australian Army identified the soldier as Corporal Brendan Hannam, a father of two and an Afghanistan veteran. Hannam was a passenger in a vehicle that ‌rolled over on October 5 at the Mount Bundey Training Area near ‌Darwin, the Northern Territory's capital, it said.

Of the five who were injured, two were in a stable condition in hospital in Darwin and three were being monitored at ⁠the ​army barracks. Lieutenant General Susan ⁠Coyle, chief of Australia's army, said Hannam was a "much beloved" soldier who had served ⁠on two operational tours to Afghanistan in 2019 and trained Ukrainians with the British ​Armed Forces in the UK.

"His mates tell me that he would ⁠give the shirt off his back for anybody," Coyle told a news conference. Prime Minister ⁠Anthony ​Albanese said in a post on social media the incident was a "terrible reminder of what families take on when their loved one ⁠bravely puts on our nation's uniform".

It was the second death during training in ⁠recent months. An Australian ⁠Special Air Service Regiment soldier was killed during a parachute training exercise in May.