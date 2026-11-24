MSCI says no decision made on Indonesia market downgrade proposal
Index provider MSCI said it has made no decision on its proposal to downgrade its market classification for Indonesia, after a meeting between CEO Henry Fernandez and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto raised hope of a compromise.
MSCI on Tuesday said there had been no change to the consultation launched on October 15 regarding a proposal to reclassify Indonesia from an "Emerging Market" to a "Standalone Market", and that it continued to monitor market developments and engage with stakeholders. The statement followed a Bloomberg report on Monday that said Fernandez had conveyed a willingness to consider alternatives to a proposed downgrade of Indonesia's stock-market status during talks with Prabowo.
The consultation period will remain open until April 30, 2027, MSCI said. It expects to announce its decision on Indonesia's market classification on or before June 30, 2027, following the close of the consultation period.