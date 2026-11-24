​Index provider MSCI ‌said it ​has made no decision on its proposal to downgrade its ‌market classification for Indonesia, after a meeting between CEO Henry Fernandez and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto raised hope of ‌a compromise.

MSCI on Tuesday said there had ‌been no change to the consultation launched on October 15 regarding a proposal to reclassify Indonesia from an "Emerging Market" to ⁠a "Standalone Market", ​and that ⁠it continued to monitor market developments and engage with stakeholders. The ⁠statement followed a Bloomberg report on Monday that said ​Fernandez had conveyed a willingness to consider alternatives ⁠to a proposed downgrade of Indonesia's stock-market status during talks ⁠with ​Prabowo.

The consultation period will remain open until April 30, 2027, MSCI said. It expects to ⁠announce its decision on Indonesia's market classification on or ⁠before June ⁠30, 2027, following the close of the consultation period.