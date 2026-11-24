Taiwan holds local elections on Saturday, a key test of support for both ​the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party ​ahead of presidential and parliamentary polls in early 2028. Here ‌are ​five facts and questions about the elections:

WHAT ARE THE ELECTIONS FOR? The elections, held every four years, choose city mayors and county magistrates in all 22 cities and counties.

City and county councillors ‌will also be elected along with some other lower level officials, including borough chiefs. Nearly 20 million voters are eligible to elect 11,051 officials at various levels of government.

The results should be clear by early Saturday evening. WHAT ARE THE MAIN ISSUES AND IS CHINA ON THE AGENDA?

Campaigning has ‌focused on local issues such as transport and the environment, rather than Taiwan's contested relations with China, which views the democratically-ruled island ‌as its own territory. Mayors, county magistrates and councillors are not directly responsible for China policy.

There will also be a referendum, pushed by the opposition, on nuclear power, asking the question "Do you support the government revitalising the economy with nuclear energy and abolishing the 'nuclear-free homeland' energy policy?" Taiwan's government has already signalled it is open to restarting nuclear power plants, ⁠the last ​of which shut in 2025.

WHAT ⁠HAPPENED AT THE LAST LOCAL ELECTION IN 2022? The KMT thrashed the DPP, winning 14 cities and counties to the DPP's five. The Taiwan People's Party won two, ⁠and an independent one.

WHAT ARE THE KEY RACES TO WATCH ON SATURDAY? Both parties have concentrated efforts in the wealthy and populous "six municipalities", or Taiwan's six most ​cities.

The main race to watch is for the Taipei mayorship, where the incumbent Chiang Wan-an from the KMT is facing a ⁠challenge from the DPP's Puma Shen, an academic-turned-lawmaker and an expert on Chinese disinformation. Other cities to watch are Taiwan's most populous city, New Taipei, which is now held by ⁠the ​KMT, and traditional DPP stronghold Kaohsiung in the south, where the KMT is campaigning hard.

Reporting on opinion polls is banned by law in the 10 days before the election. WHAT WILL THIS VOTE MEAN FOR THE 2028 ELECTION?

Manoeuvring to decide presidential candidates will begin in earnest once ⁠Saturday's vote is done, giving an updated snapshot of party support. While President Lai Ching-te will almost certainly stand for his constitutionally limited ⁠second and last term, the KMT ⁠has not confirmed its candidate. The likely front runner for the KMT is former journalist Lu Shiow-yen, current mayor of the central city of Taichung.

A dark horse is Taipei mayor Chiang, though he is ‌more generally considered the likely ‌candidate for 2032, assuming the KMT loses the 2028 election. (Writing by Ben ​Blanchard; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)