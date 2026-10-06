Crew missing after ship sunk by drone in Black Sea off Bulgaria, PM says
The crew of a ship that was sunk by a drone strike on Tuesday in Bulgaria's Black Sea zone is missing, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said.
The crew of a ship that was sunk by a drone strike on Tuesday in Bulgaria's Black Sea zone is missing, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said.
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