Nepal plans to split aviation regulator to improve air safety

Nepal plans to split the Civil ‌Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) into two separate agencies to improve air safety, a minister said on Tuesday, in a country with a long history of crashes.

Under the new structure, one ‌entity would oversee aviation safety and regulation, while the other would manage airports, infrastructure and ‌aviation services. "Separating these functions will address the inherent conflict of interest in the current structure and strengthen the credibility and effectiveness of safety oversight," Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Khadak Raj Paudel told Reuters ⁠in a ​text message.

The overhaul ⁠is part of a broader effort to improve safety in Nepal's skies where at least 380 people ⁠have been killed in 21 crashes — fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters — since 2000. The European Union, citing safety ​concerns, has barred Nepal-certified airlines from flying to Europe. Paudel last week submitted two draft ⁠bills to parliament under which CAAN would cede its service-providing role to the Nepal Air Service Authority (NASA), which ⁠will ​be created once the legislation is passed.

Analysts say the government has the necessary majority to pass the new laws but it could take several months before the new arrangements ⁠come into force. Paudel said Nepal was also taking other steps to improve safety including enhancing ⁠industry training.

"Aviation safety ⁠requires continuous improvement, not a one-time structural change," he said. Nepal has already submitted a Corrective Action Plan, which is currently under review ‌by the ‌EU, the minister said.