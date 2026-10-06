Saudi energy minister says oil pumped through East-West pipeline reached 5.8 million barrels

Saudi Energy ​Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman ​said on Tuesday ‌that oil ​pumped through the East-West Pipeline, which runs to the kingdom's Red ‌Sea export hub of Yanbu, reached 5.8 million barrels as of Tuesday morning.

Oil flows through the Saudi Arabia's ‌East-West pipeline have not been interrupted, a source told ‌Reuters on Monday, following media reports of a recent disruption and amid hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthis. Saudi Arabia restarted ⁠operations at ​the East-West ⁠Pipeline, three sources briefed on the matter said, after drone attacks, which ⁠Saudi Arabia has blamed on Iraqi militias, forced the kingdom ​to shut the pipeline on September 11 and ⁠halted crude loadings at Yanbu.

Since the US-Israeli war on Iran ⁠disrupted ​oil flows from Saudi Arabia and its Gulf neighbours through the Strait of Hormuz, Riyadh has been ⁠using the pipeline to reroute around 4 million barrels per day, ⁠equivalent ⁠to about 4% of global supply, to Yanbu.