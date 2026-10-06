Kremlin rejects German intelligence chief’s ‘shadow war’ accusations
The Kremlin dismissed on Tuesday accusations by Germany's head of foreign intelligence that Russia was waging a "shadow war" against European countries, describing them as baseless and a ploy to justify defence spending.
On Monday, intelligence chief Martin Jaeger said Germany was facing a confrontation with Russia that had taken on a "new, more dangerous dimension". The threat of Russian attacks against targets in Germany remained real and imminent, he added. Asked to comment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "These accusations are absolutely groundless and have no real factual basis whatsoever."
He said Germany was "creating an illusory enemy in order to justify spending on militarisation." German authorities have warned repeatedly that Russia is conducting a hybrid campaign of drone and cyber attacks, and have blamed it for an attempted drone attack on Leipzig airport in August.
In July, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Germany planned to double its defence budget within four years and reach NATO’s target of spending 3.5% of economic output on core defence requirements by 2029, ahead of the agreed deadline.