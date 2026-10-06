UK shares rise as softer oil, easing gilt yields lift sentiment
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) Oct 6 - London's FTSE 100 advanced on Tuesday as a retreat in bond yields and softer oil prices calmed investors following last week's bond-market volatility, with financial and consumer staples shares leading the gains.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.5% to 10,554.51 points by 1030 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 also climbed 0.5%.