UK shares rise as softer oil, easing gilt yields lift sentiment

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, ​click or type LIVE/ in a news ​window) Oct 6 - London's FTSE 100 advanced ‌on ​Tuesday as a retreat in bond yields and softer oil prices calmed investors following last week's bond-market volatility, with financial and consumer staples shares leading the ‌gains.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.5% to 10,554.51 points by 1030 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 also climbed 0.5%.