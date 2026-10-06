UK shares rise as softer oil, easing gilt yields lift sentiment

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 16:13 IST
UK shares rise as softer oil, easing gilt yields lift sentiment

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, ​click or type LIVE/ in a news ​window) Oct 6 - London's FTSE 100 advanced ‌on ​Tuesday as a retreat in bond yields and softer oil prices calmed investors following last week's bond-market volatility, with financial and consumer staples shares leading the ‌gains.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.5% to 10,554.51 points by 1030 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 also climbed 0.5%.

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