Christopher Raia, ‌the FBI's deputy ​director, intends to retire in December, the Washington Post reported on Monday, ‌citing three people familiar with the matter, marking the latest departure from the bureau during the Trump administration.

The FBI and the ‌US Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a ‌request for comment. Raia, a longtime FBI career official, was tapped in January to replace right-wing podcaster and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino, ⁠who ​was regarded ⁠as unconventional pick for the role.

Before this role, Raia was assistant director ⁠in charge of the New York Field Office and has been ​with the FBI since 2003, previously serving as a top ⁠counterterrorism official. Major personnel changes have taken place at the FBI ⁠during Trump's ​second term in which political experts have raised concerns over the president's use of federal probes to go ⁠after political opponents and critics.

The Trump administration has seen some personnel ⁠changes across ⁠agencies since Republicans suffered defeats in the US midterm elections in November.