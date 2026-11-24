Teamsters urge US lawmakers to quickly pass Chinese car ban
The 1.3-million member International Brotherhood of Teamsters union on Monday urged Congress to quickly pass a tougher US government ban on Chinese vehicles before adjourning in the coming weeks. Senators and congressional aides are still in talks with House lawmakers and aides seeking to reach a deal to win approval of a permanent law banning Chinese vehicles.
"The threat that China poses to our safety, privacy, and competitiveness is massive. Chinese automotive companies must not be permitted to access domestic markets, where they can destroy incumbent American businesses," said Teamsters President Sean O'Brien