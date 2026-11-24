​The 1.3-million ​member International Brotherhood ‌of Teamsters ​union on Monday urged Congress to ‌quickly pass a tougher US government ban on Chinese vehicles before ‌adjourning in the coming weeks. Senators ‌and congressional aides are still in talks with House lawmakers and aides ⁠seeking ​to ⁠reach a deal to win approval of ⁠a permanent law banning Chinese ​vehicles.

"The threat that China poses ⁠to our safety, privacy, and competitiveness ⁠is ​massive. Chinese automotive companies must not be permitted to ⁠access domestic markets, where they can destroy ⁠incumbent ⁠American businesses," said Teamsters President Sean O'Brien