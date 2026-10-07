Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 10:29 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news ​briefs.

US and German scientists win Nobel ​medicine prize for work on ‌light and ​brain

American Karl Deisseroth and Germans Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or ‌Medicine on Monday for developing optogenetics, a technique that uses light to control individual nerve cells in the brain. The Nobel Assembly of Sweden's Karolinska Institutet said Deisseroth, 54; Hegemann, 71; ‌and Nagel, 73, had been selected for their "discoveries concerning light-gated ion channels and optogenetics."

Alien 'phoenix ‌planet' was born from the ashes of a dying star

In ancient mythology, the phoenix was a miraculous bird with a cyclical pattern of life and death, perishing in flames only to rise again ⁠from the ​ashes. Astronomers have ⁠now found a world that rightly can be called a phoenix planet. Researchers said this exoplanet, as planets ⁠beyond our solar system are called, appears to have been born from material expelled into space ​during the death throes of a star a bit bigger than the sun, ⁠and now orbits the highly compact stellar remnant that was left behind, called a white dwarf.

How ⁠is ​the Nobel Peace Prize decided?

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday. Here is a look at how the award works: WHO IS NOMINATED?

US FAA ⁠looks to streamline rules for commercial space launches

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday ⁠it is proposing to ⁠streamline regulations for commercial space launches and re-entries. The moves include allowing operators to submit launch applications electronically, offering greater flexibility in demonstrating ‌equivalent levels ‌of safety and combining three required safety analyses ​into a single submission.

TRENDING

1
L'Oreal explores unloading chemical-related liabilities, WSJ reports

L'Oreal explores unloading chemical-related liabilities, WSJ reports

Global
2
Trump heads to Nebraska as Republicans defend Senate seat

Trump heads to Nebraska as Republicans defend Senate seat

Global
3
Trump signs order to expand access to tax-exempt diesel

Trump signs order to expand access to tax-exempt diesel

Global
4
Australia's ABC rejects AI copyright carveout, believes already been scraped

Australia's ABC rejects AI copyright carveout, believes already been scraped

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Somalia’s Remittance Lifeline Breaks Down When Crisis Hits Everyone

AI Won’t Save the SDGs Alone, But It Could Build the Workforce That Can

From Imports to Industry: How Vietnam Built a Solar Export Powerhouse on Chinese Supply Chains

Can Social Protection Create Better Jobs? World Bank’s 500 Million Target Faces a Major Test

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