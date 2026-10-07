Reuters Science News Summary
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
US and German scientists win Nobel medicine prize for work on light and brain
American Karl Deisseroth and Germans Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine on Monday for developing optogenetics, a technique that uses light to control individual nerve cells in the brain. The Nobel Assembly of Sweden's Karolinska Institutet said Deisseroth, 54; Hegemann, 71; and Nagel, 73, had been selected for their "discoveries concerning light-gated ion channels and optogenetics."
Alien 'phoenix planet' was born from the ashes of a dying star
In ancient mythology, the phoenix was a miraculous bird with a cyclical pattern of life and death, perishing in flames only to rise again from the ashes. Astronomers have now found a world that rightly can be called a phoenix planet. Researchers said this exoplanet, as planets beyond our solar system are called, appears to have been born from material expelled into space during the death throes of a star a bit bigger than the sun, and now orbits the highly compact stellar remnant that was left behind, called a white dwarf.
How is the Nobel Peace Prize decided?
The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday. Here is a look at how the award works: WHO IS NOMINATED?
US FAA looks to streamline rules for commercial space launches
The Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday it is proposing to streamline regulations for commercial space launches and re-entries. The moves include allowing operators to submit launch applications electronically, offering greater flexibility in demonstrating equivalent levels of safety and combining three required safety analyses into a single submission.