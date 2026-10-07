PM Modi outlines ambitious goals for Viksit Bharat 2047, says "nation's energy outstanding"

Expressing firm faith in the country's collective resolve, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid out key national milestones—from becoming a top three global economy to hosting the Olympic Games—affirming that India will accomplish them with the spirit of "We will do it," as he reflected on completing 25 continuous years as head of government. Setting an ambitious roadmap for the nation's future, the Prime Minister declared, "Viksit Bharat at 2047: We Will Do It. Top 3 Economy: We Will Do It. Atmanirbhar Bharat: We Will Do It. Global Manufacturing Hub: We Will Do It. Hosting the Olympics: We Will Do It. Footsteps in space: We Will Do It. This energy, this enthusiasm, this self-confidence is extraordinary."

Invoking his call for 'Sabka Prayas' (collective effort) from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi said that when a nation is driven by such conviction, its progress cannot be hindered. "The enthusiasm and zeal needed to take India to new heights conveys just one message: we will do it, We Will Do It. No nation whose people have such confidence coursing through their veins like blood can be stopped," he said.

Reflecting on his uninterrupted quarter-century in executive governance—first as Gujarat Chief Minister and now as Prime Minister—Modi stated that while many view the tenure as a landmark achievement, he does not see it as an occasion for self-praise. "As the head of the government, people regard this 25-year continuous journey as an achievement. But, for me, this is not a matter of personal glorification, nor is it the occasion for it," the Prime Minister said.

Revisiting his entry into public office, PM Modi recounted his early years dedicated to grassroots work and service in remote areas before entering administrative governance at age 50. "25 years ago, at the age of 50, I had spent my time serving tribal communities in the forests and living amidst the mountains, eventually choosing the path of organisational work within the Bharatiya Janata Party. My political report card reflected only the work of an organisational worker. I had been involved in elections, yet I had never contested one myself," he noted, adding that electoral prominence was never his personal pursuit.

"Had I desired to shine in electoral politics, I could have entered the arena long ago; but that was not my temperament. I never even stopped to consider what I would become in life or what my future held," PM Modi said, adding that his life's path was shaped by a singular principle: "The upbringing and values instilled in me since childhood taught me to live my life for a mission, not for personal ambition." PM Modi while refering to the heroics of Capt Machchhar called on the people to come forward and dedicate themselves to the nation.

"Today there is a talk about the Indian pilot across the globe. A day will come and indeed it will, when the world will speak of “Made-in-India” plane. These goals can only be achieved if we formulate visionary policies while also putting in the utmost hard work...This is not the time to rest; it is the time to move forward with zeal and dedicate ourselves fully to the nation," he said. (ANI)