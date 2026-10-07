Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Teammates and fans bid emotional farewell to Messi ahead of Argentina finale

From former and current team mates to tearful fans outside the Monumental stadium, tributes poured ​in for Argentine great Lionel Messi on Tuesday as the country prepared to bid farewell to their captain in his final international appearance. Brazil's ​Neymar, Messi's former Barcelona and Paris St Germain teammate and longtime friend, said the whole world ‌should be grateful ​for what the Argentine had given the sport.

Missouri freshman OL awaiting a heart transplant

Johnnie "DJ" Jones, a freshman offensive lineman at Missouri, is hospitalized in Florida awaiting a heart transplant. Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz announced the news on Tuesday while fighting back his emotions.

Eagles RT Lane Johnson retires to focus on mental health

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson retired Tuesday after 14 seasons and two Super Bowl championships. Johnson, 36, who missed Sunday's loss against the ‌Los Angeles Rams for personal reasons, said he wants to focus on his mental health.

Tennis-Djokovic wins China Open as De Minaur retires injured

Novak Djokovic won his seventh China Open title after Australia's Alex de Minaur retired with a groin injury during the final on Tuesday. De Minaur left the court for a medical timeout after losing the first-set tiebreak but played on with his left thigh heavily bandaged. He had to stop after winning the first game of the second set, leaving him trailing 7-6(3) 0-1.

Sixers lose backup C Ariel Hukporti to torn Achilles

Philadelphia 76ers center Ariel Hukporti suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in Monday night's preseason opener. The team announced ‌that Hukporti underwent successful surgery on Tuesday, and he will be out indefinitely. The 76ers said further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Report: Colts DE Arden Key (hamstring) out 3-4 weeks

Indianapolis Colts starting defensive end Arden Key is expected to miss three to four weeks because of a hamstring injury, ‌ESPN reported on Tuesday. Colts head coach Shane Steichen had said Monday that Key would miss "some time" after getting hurt in the 30-13 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday in London.

Soccer-Messi signs off in tears after one last Argentina master class

Lionel Messi delivered one last master class in blue and white on Tuesday as Argentina's captain brought the curtain down on his extraordinary 21-year international career by scoring one goal and setting up two others in a 3-0 friendly win over Benin.

The 39-year-old's final bow in front of more than 85,000 fans at a packed Monumental stadium was less about football and more a national celebration of Messi's service to the national team.

Golf-US captain Furyk says changes coming for Ryder Cup team

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk conceded ⁠on Tuesday that his team's ​dismal foursomes record was "not an anomaly" and promised changes ahead of next year's competition ⁠at Adare Manor where they will try to deny Europe a third consecutive victory. The U.S. have won only three of 16 foursomes matches across the last two editions of the biennial Ryder Cup and also struggled in the same format at the last two Presidents Cups where they went 5-13-0 against a lineup of international players from outside Europe.

Basketball-Euroleague shareholders reject NBA Europe ⁠offer, door open for future talks

Europe’s biggest basketball clubs snubbed an offer to team up with the NBA on Tuesday, raising the prospect of a battle for the continent’s top teams, players and commercial riches. Sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters that the Euroleague's shareholder clubs rejected a collaboration offer from the NBA, though the door on a deal ​was not yet closed.

Tennis-Gauff hits out at racist abuse after replayed point in Beijing sparks backlash

Coco Gauff said she had received an "insane" amount of racial abuse on social media after the two-times Grand Slam champion beat local teenager Sun Xinran at the China Open on Monday in ⁠a match where a replayed point sparked an online backlash. The American won 7-5 6-1 to reach the fourth round, but was targeted after stopping play during a crucial point in the first set, raising her hand to complain about a flickering advertising board just as Sun was about to put away a winner.

Olympics-Bednarek backs India's 2036 Games bid after embracing country's culture

Kenny Bednarek knows his days as ⁠a ​sprinter will likely be long gone by the time the 2036 Olympics come around, but the American says he will definitely be watching from the stands if India is chosen to host the global sports showpiece in 10 years' time. The 27-year-old, who won silver in the 200 meters at the Tokyo and Paris Games, is in a relationship with Indian golfer Sharmila Nicollet and says the country's rich mix of cultures, languages and traditions would make it the ideal Olympic host.

Fred Claire, GM of Dodgers' 1988 World Series team, dies at 91

Fred Claire, who went from a local sportswriter to the architect of a World Series-winning ⁠Los Angeles Dodgers team, died Monday. It was his 91st birthday.

NFL refs’ union to challenge suspensions of two officials

The NFL Referees Association is challenging the severity of the suspensions given to two officials Monday for unprofessional conduct. The union released a statement Tuesday saying the league's suspensions of line ⁠judge Jeff Seeman for two games and referee Adrian Hill for one game were "excessive and inconsistent ⁠with past precedent."

Reports: Tennessee to start QB George MacIntyre vs. Arkansas

Tennessee will turn to quarterback George MacIntyre to make his first career start against Arkansas on Saturday, ESPN and On3 reported Tuesday. MacIntyre will take over for Faizon Brandon, who is dealing with a shoulder injury he sustained Sept. 26 against No. 1 Texas.

All-Star pitcher 'Sudden Sam' McDowell dies at 84

Six-time All-Star pitcher Sam McDowell, who played 15 seasons in the majors with four teams, died Monday ‌at the age of 84. McDowell, a left-hander nicknamed "Sudden ‌Sam" for his brilliant fastball, spent his first 11 seasons in Cleveland from 1961-71. He led the American League in strikeouts five times during that span, including ​two seasons with more than 300, and topped the league in ERA once.