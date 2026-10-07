Russia says it launched 'massive' strikes on Kyiv, other areas of Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 11:12 IST
Russia says it launched 'massive' strikes on Kyiv, other areas of Ukraine

Russia's ‌defence ministry ​said on Wednesday its forces had carried ‌out a "massive strike" on military-industrial facilities in Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions, using ‌high-precision land-, sea- and air-launched weapons, ‌as well as drones.

Targets included sites where the company Fire Point makes and ⁠stores ​Flamingo ⁠cruise missiles and medium- and long-range drones ⁠in Kyiv as well as regions ​of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava ⁠and Kharkiv, it said. The strikes targeted ⁠port ​and ship-repair infrastructure in the Odesa region, as well as ⁠vessels it said were being used ⁠in the ⁠interests of Ukraine's armed forces, the ministry added.

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