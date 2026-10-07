Ebola in DRC Tears Families Apart, Leaving Over 1,900 Children Bereaved or Separated

More than 1,900 children in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo have lost or been separated from one or both parents or caregivers since an Ebola outbreak was declared in May, leaving families struggling with illness, grief and disrupted care. UNICEF identified 1,581 affected children in Ituri and 322 in North Kivu as of 28 September, with the actual number likely higher because the figures cover only locations where it works with the Provincial Division of Social Affairs, known as DIVAS. Each child needs protection and dependable care as the outbreak continues.

Losing a caregiver leaves children exposed to further harm

UNICEF Director of Emergency Operations Lucia Elmi described how quickly a parent's illness can turn into a wider crisis for a child following her visit to Bunia, the outbreak's epicentre. A child may be exposed to Ebola before their parent is hospitalized or dies, leaving them separated from the person they rely on for everyday care. Fear of infection and stigma can make relatives and neighbours reluctant to help, creating gaps in protection at the moment children most need someone they trust.

Another 214 children living and working on Bunia's streets have been identified as needing protection, with the absence of a caregiver increasing their exposure to infection, exploitation and violence. These children are less likely to be reached through contact tracing or taken for treatment when they become ill. The outbreak is unfolding within one of the world's most protracted humanitarian crises, across provinces hosting around 4.4 million internally displaced people, where conflict, displacement and mistrust make early detection harder and complicate efforts to connect families with care.

Young children face the greatest danger from Ebola

At least 2,076 children had confirmed Ebola, and at least 1,162 had died by 29 September, according to UNICEF's analysis of Ministry of Health records containing age information. Children account for more than a quarter of confirmed cases and roughly a third of deaths, with the greatest danger among those under five: seven in ten young children with confirmed infection have died, up from six in ten just weeks earlier. Many are dying before reaching treatment, making timely access to appropriate paediatric care a pressing concern.

Across seven provinces, national totals stood at more than 8,224 confirmed cases and 3,982 deaths by 29 September, with Ituri recording the highest number of cases and infections continuing in North Kivu. Elmi's visit brought her into contact with a seven-month-old baby who survived Ebola after losing her mother to the disease, illustrating the care children need beyond medical treatment. Elmi called for nurseries to become a standard part of every Ebola Treatment Centre, protecting children and giving parents confidence to seek treatment with their babies safely nearby.

Nurseries, family support and funding are urgently needed

UNICEF supports 12 nurseries near Ebola Treatment Centres in Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu, providing safe, child-friendly care for young children exposed to Ebola, those without accompanying adults and those whose caregivers are receiving treatment. Staff monitor symptoms and arrange rapid referral to paediatric care inside treatment centres. Work with DIVAS includes case management, family tracing, reunification and alternative care arrangements; UNICEF-supported psychoeducation sessions have reached 90,600 people, and more than 15,900 family members have received psychosocial support at home.

UNICEF is asking the government, donors and partners to provide a nursery at every treatment centre, strengthen paediatric clinical care and deploy more social workers and psychosocial staff to hotspot health zones. Funding is needed for nurseries, case management, reunification, foster and extended-family support, and children's return to school. Its Ebola response requires US$150.8 million, including US$113.4 million for DRC, where only US$40.1 million has been mobilized. Closing the gap would strengthen care and protection, reduce cross-border spread and support preparedness in 11 neighbouring countries.