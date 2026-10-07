Hong Kong shares decline as AI, biotech firms drop

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 14:52 IST
Hong Kong shares decline as AI, biotech firms drop

​Hong Kong stocks fell ​on Wednesday, tracking broader weakness ‌in Asian ​markets, as oil prices rose,and AI-related and biotech shares led the decline.

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