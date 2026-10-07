Hong Kong shares decline as AI, biotech firms drop
Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday, tracking broader weakness in Asian markets, as oil prices rose,and AI-related and biotech shares led the decline.
Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday, tracking broader weakness in Asian markets, as oil prices rose,and AI-related and biotech shares led the decline.
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