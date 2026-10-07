The ​World Health ​Organization ‌said it had requested ​information from Russian authorities ‌on media reports of a second laboratory employee with pneumonia of undetermined ‌cause. The WHO also requested ‌further information to clarify the cause of the severe pneumonia and ⁠the ​pathogen ⁠that prompted public health measures, it said ⁠in a statement on Tuesday.

Russia's ​health watchdog had said on ⁠Tuesday that no cases of plague ⁠had ​been detected among anyone who had come ⁠into contact with a Siberian plague institute ⁠laboratory ⁠worker who died last week.