WHO seeks details from Russia on media reports of a second lab worker with pneumonia

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 14:52 IST
WHO seeks details from Russia on media reports of a second lab worker with pneumonia

The ​World Health ​Organization ‌said it had requested ​information from Russian authorities ‌on media reports of a second laboratory employee with pneumonia of undetermined ‌cause. The WHO also requested ‌further information to clarify the cause of the severe pneumonia and ⁠the ​pathogen ⁠that prompted public health measures, it said ⁠in a statement on Tuesday.

Russia's ​health watchdog had said on ⁠Tuesday that no cases of plague ⁠had ​been detected among anyone who had come ⁠into contact with a Siberian plague institute ⁠laboratory ⁠worker who died last week.

TRENDING

1
Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflation Pressure

Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflat...

Rwanda
2
L'Oreal explores unloading chemical-related liabilities, WSJ reports

L'Oreal explores unloading chemical-related liabilities, WSJ reports

Global
3
Trump heads to Nebraska as Republicans defend Senate seat

Trump heads to Nebraska as Republicans defend Senate seat

Global
4
Trump signs order to expand access to tax-exempt diesel

Trump signs order to expand access to tax-exempt diesel

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Somalia’s Remittance Lifeline Breaks Down When Crisis Hits Everyone

AI Won’t Save the SDGs Alone, But It Could Build the Workforce That Can

From Imports to Industry: How Vietnam Built a Solar Export Powerhouse on Chinese Supply Chains

Can Social Protection Create Better Jobs? World Bank’s 500 Million Target Faces a Major Test

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026