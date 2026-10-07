WHO seeks details from Russia on media reports of a second lab worker with pneumonia
The World Health Organization said it had requested information from Russian authorities on media reports of a second laboratory employee with pneumonia of undetermined cause. The WHO also requested further information to clarify the cause of the severe pneumonia and the pathogen that prompted public health measures, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
Russia's health watchdog had said on Tuesday that no cases of plague had been detected among anyone who had come into contact with a Siberian plague institute laboratory worker who died last week.