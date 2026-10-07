FACTBOX-Ukraine's attacks on Russian energy sites — what has been hit?

Ukrainian forces are keeping up strikes on Russian energy infrastructure and other sites in what Kyiv says is an effort to deprive ​Russia of resources to fund its military.

Following is a summary of the attacks — starting with the most recent — and their ​impact. VOLGOGRAD

The Volgograd refinery owned by Russia's Lukoil halted crude oil processing completely on October ‌2 after ​equipment was damaged by a drone attack, two industry sources told Reuters. In 2024 the refinery processed 13.5 million tons of oil, or around 270,000 barrels per day.

NOVOSHAKHTINSK The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia's southern Rostov region suspended operations after a drone attack, the regional governor said on September 25.

It can process more than 5 million tons of oil per year. MOSCOW

A Moscow oil refinery halted crude ‌oil processing after fire broke out at its primary crude distillation units following a Ukrainian drone attack on September 20, three industry sources said. The facility in the capital's southeastern Kapotnya district has an annual capacity of around 11 million tons of oil.

YAROSLAVL Russia's Yaroslavl refinery, about 250 km (160 miles) northeast of Moscow, was damaged by drones, causing a fire that was later extinguished, regional Governor Mikhail Yevrayev said on September 17.

The refinery in Yaroslavl has processing capacity of 15 million tons per year. MOSCOW FUEL HUB

Ukrainian drones killed two people and hit a major ‌fuel depot in one of the biggest attacks of the war on Moscow and the surrounding region, Russian military bloggers said on October 6. NORSI

Ukrainian drones hit Lukoil-owned NORSI, Russia's fourth-largest oil refinery, this week, and it suspended crude oil processing on August 26, three ‌industry sources said. NORSI, Russia's second-largest producer of gasoline, can process around 15 million metric tons of oil per year.

AFIPSKY The Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region caught fire following a drone attack, the regional governor said on August 25. The refinery can process more than 9 million tons of oil per year.

PERM The Perm oil refinery, Russia's seventh-largest oil processing plant by volume, stopped operations following a Ukrainian drone attack that caused a fire and damage to technological units on August 21, two industry sources said.

In 2024, the refinery processed about 12.6 million tons of oil. TANECO

Tatneft's TANECO oil refinery was hit by Ukraine's military on August 19 and August ⁠10. TANECO processed ​17 million tons of crude oil in 2024. BASHKORTOSTAN

A Russian oil refinery was ⁠slightly damaged by a drone attack in Bashkortostan, the regional governor said on August 19. Ukrainian forces also struck a refinery on July 1 in the city of Ufa, Bashkortostan's regional capital, near the Ural mountains. The refinery can process more than 7 million tons of oil per year.

UST-LUGA Russian gas producer Novatek's gas condensate processing complex ⁠at the Baltic port of Ust-Luga was damaged in a drone attack on August 14, three industry sources told Reuters.

The complex processed 3.8 million tons of gas condensate in the first half of this year. ORSK

Russia's mid-sized Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery ceased processing on August 11 after a fire that followed a ​Ukrainian drone attack, two industry sources said. Repairs could take six months, the regional governor said on August 13. The refinery's design capacity is around 6 million tons of oil per year.

ZAPSIBNEFTEKHIM Russia's Sibur Zapsibneftekhim petrochemical complex in Tobolsk, in the Tyumen ⁠region of western Siberia, was damaged in a drone attack on August 10, three industry sources told Reuters.

The Sibur Holding-owned plant's total design capacity is 2.5 million tons of base polymers per year. ILSKY

A fire broke out at the Ilsky oil refinery and five people were wounded in the southern Krasnodar region following a Ukrainian drone attack, local ⁠authorities ​said on August 8. The fire was subsequently extinguished. The Ilsky refinery also caught fire the previous month after a drone attack, local officials said on July 10.

The refinery's design capacity is more than 6 million tons of oil per year. SARATOV

Ukrainian forces attacked the Rosneft-owned Saratov oil refinery in southwestern Russia on August 2, Kyiv's military said. The refinery stopped oil processing on August 2 following damage from the attack, two sources said.

In 2024, the plant processed 5.8 million tons of oil. RYAZAN

Russia's Ryazan oil refinery, one of the country's ⁠largest, halted crude oil processing on July 29 following a drone attack and could be shut for two weeks, two industry sources told Reuters. The refinery processed 13.1 million tons of crude oil in 2024.

SYZRAN Russia's Syzran oil refinery on the Volga river in ⁠the Samara region halted operations after a drone attack on July 12 damaged ⁠a primary processing unit, industry sources said.

On May 21, Ukrainian drones also struck the Rosneft-owned refinery. The refinery halted operations after the attack damaged a primary processing unit. It had previously suspended oil refining after attacks on April 18. The refinery has processing capacity of 8.5 million tons per year.

OMSK Ukrainian drones struck the Omsk refinery on July 6, causing a fire. Russian air defences destroyed most of ‌the drones, Governor Vitaly Khotsenko said. It was ‌not immediately clear how much damage the refinery had sustained.

The design capacity of the Omsk oil refinery is approximately 22 million tons ​of oil per year.