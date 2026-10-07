Rubio says US, Greece to jointly combat security threats

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 15:00 IST
Rubio says US, Greece to jointly combat security threats

(Adds quotes by Rubio, Gerapetritis in ​paragraphs 3-5) ATHENS, Oct 7 - ​US Secretary of ‌State Marco ​Rubio said on Wednesday that "strong and model NATO ally" Greece and the United States ‌are launching new counterterrorism information sharing between their law enforcement agencies.

During an official visit to Greece, Rubio said Greece was particularly ‌exposed to the threats posed by mass migration and human ‌trafficking. "As part of our efforts to combat these common threats to our nations, we're proud to announce a new memorandum of understanding establishing a ⁠joint ​security program ⁠to strengthen the counterterrorism information sharing between our respective law enforcement agencies," he ⁠told reporters alongside Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis.

Greece has been an ​important NATO ally to the United States, offering key military ⁠facilities to safeguard security in the Eastern Mediterranean, and it leads an ⁠EU ​maritime mission to protect commercial shipping in the Red Sea. Gerapetritis said on Wednesday that Greece was willing to cooperate ⁠with the United States and offer maritime aid in the Strait ⁠of Hormuz ⁠if there is a viable peace process there.

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