EU disburses €1.2 billion to Ukraine for drone defence
The European Commission on Wednesday said it had disbursed €1.24 billion ($1.4 billion) to Ukraine to buy drones, drone interceptors, drone ammunition and missiles, as part of the earlier promised €90 billion loan facility.
"Russia is pursuing a deliberate strategy of terror. To protect people and infrastructure, Europe is stepping up. Others must step up their support too," EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8933 euros)