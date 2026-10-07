EU disburses €1.2 billion to Ukraine for drone defence

​The ‌European Commission ​on Wednesday said it had ‌disbursed €1.24 billion ($1.4 billion) to Ukraine to buy drones, drone ‌interceptors, drone ammunition ‌and missiles, as part of the earlier promised €90 billion ⁠loan ​facility.

"Russia ⁠is pursuing a deliberate strategy ⁠of terror. To protect people ​and infrastructure, Europe is ⁠stepping up. Others must step ⁠up ​their support too," EU Commission ⁠President Ursula von der Leyen said ⁠in ⁠a statement. ($1 = 0.8933 euros)