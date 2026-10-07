FACTBOX-Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections
US President Donald Trump is sending $2.35 billion in direct payments to millions of Americans just weeks before the November 3 elections that will determine whether his Republicans will maintain control of the US Congress.
Here is a list of Trump's recent giveaways: $90 CHECKS TO SENIORS
Trump said on October 2 the government will send a $90 payment to 20.8 million people enrolled in Medicare Part B, the medical-insurance portion of the government's health plan for seniors. The White House said the one-time payments will help to offset rising healthcare costs. The money will be drawn from a $2 billion fund meant to improve the program.
Most of the 70.6 million Americans enrolled in Medicare will not get these checks. Low-income people whose Part B premiums are covered by the program, high-income people who pay an extra fee, and those enrolled in privately run Medicare Advantage programs will not qualify. The standard Part B premium is $202.90 per month. This will be at least the second benefit Trump has targeted at seniors, a politically influential group who vote at high levels in midterm elections. Trump's sweeping One Big Beautiful Bill Act enacted last year included a tax break for people over 65, fulfilling a promise he made during the 2024 presidential campaign.
$500 CHECKS TO SOME OBAMACARE USERS The administration has also sent payments of $500 to 950,000 people who buy health insurance from the government-run healthcare.gov portal. Many of these people have seen their premiums rise sharply after the Republican-controlled Congress allowed a subsidy package to expire at the end of 2025.
The White House says the payments are a refund for what it describes as excessive fees set under former Democratic President Joe Biden. Like the Medicare payments, these checks will not go to all 19 million people who rely on Obamacare — people who get subsidized coverage and people in the 20 states that run their own marketplaces do not qualify.
Some 71% of those who qualify live in states that are holding competitive elections for US Senate or governor, according to a Reuters analysis of government data. $5,000 PAYMENTS FOR ALL ADULTS
On September 9, Trump promised a payment of $5,000 to all US adult citizens, which would cost $1.2 trillion — equal to roughly 16% of the federal budget — if his Republicans held onto Congress in November. However, that idea has gotten little traction in Congress, which would have to sign off on it. PIPELINES AND POWER LINES IN ALASKA
The Trump administration announced $150 million in new funding for power lines in Alaska on October 5, the same day that Vice President JD Vance campaigned in the state for Republican Senator Dan Sullivan, who is facing a tight reelection campaign. The week before, Trump announced plans for a liquefied natural gas pipeline in the state as well, but Vance said details still need to be worked out.